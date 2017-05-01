Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Tourists take photographs as armed police officers stand guard outside the Houses of Parliament in London on April 28, 2017. (CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/AFP/Getty Images)
Tourists take photographs as armed police officers stand guard outside the Houses of Parliament in London on April 28, 2017. (CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/AFP/Getty Images)

Three women arrested in London under anti-terrorism laws Add to ...

LONDON — Reuters

Published

Last updated

Three young women were arrested under anti-terrorism laws in east London on Monday in connection with a security operation in the capital last week, police said.

The two 18-year-old and one 19-year-old women were held on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorist acts, the Metropolitan Police force said.

“The arrests were made as part of an ongoing intelligence-led operation in connection with an address on Harlesden Road,” the police said in a statement, referring to the location of a raid by armed counter-terrorism officers in northwest London on Thursday evening.

Police at the time said that raid had disrupted an active militant plot.

Monday’s arrests came days after a man was arrested carrying knives near Prime Minister Theresa May’s office in Westminster, and just over a month after a British-born convert to Islam plowed a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge.

On Thursday, armed counter-terrorism officers using tear gas stormed the house in the Willesden area of the capital and shot a woman in her 20s.

She was released from hosital on Sunday, then herself arrested on suspicion of committing terror offenses.

Britain has been on its second-highest alert level of “severe” since August 2014, meaning an attack by militants is considered highly likely.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

The Globe in London: Even as the city is getting back to life, Britain has been shaken (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular