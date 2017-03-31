Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, March 30, 2017. (GABRIELLA DEMCZUK/NYT)
Eric Beech

WASHINGTON — Reuters

The top Democrat on the U.S. House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, said intelligence reports he viewed at the White House on Friday were the same documents seen by panel Chairman Devin Nunes last week.

Nunes, a Republican, sparked a controversy last week when he said he had seen documents at the White House that indicated President Donald Trump and associates may have been caught in incidental intelligence collection before the inauguration.

Nunes shared what he had learned with Trump and held a news conference but did not give the information to the rest of the committee, angering Democrats and some Republicans.

