Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

SOUTH ASIA

Train in northern India derails, killing at least 24 people Add to ...

LUCKNOW, India — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Police in northern India say 14 coaches of a passenger train have rolled off the track, killing at least 24 people and injuring more than 100.

Inspector Anand Mishra says volunteers and railway police are working to pull out passengers who are trapped in the coaches that had fallen on the side.

The Patna-Indore Express train derailed at Purwa, a village near the industrial town of Kanpur early Sunday.

Mishra says medical teams are providing first aid near the site while the more seriously injured have been moved to hospitals in Kanpur.

It is not immediately clear was caused the coaches to derail.

Train accidents are common in India, with most accidents occurring due to human error or aging equipment.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog