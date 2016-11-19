Police in northern India say 14 coaches of a passenger train have rolled off the track, killing at least 24 people and injuring more than 100.

Inspector Anand Mishra says volunteers and railway police are working to pull out passengers who are trapped in the coaches that had fallen on the side.

The Patna-Indore Express train derailed at Purwa, a village near the industrial town of Kanpur early Sunday.

Mishra says medical teams are providing first aid near the site while the more seriously injured have been moved to hospitals in Kanpur.

It is not immediately clear was caused the coaches to derail.

Train accidents are common in India, with most accidents occurring due to human error or aging equipment.

