The Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to a trio of scientists whose manipulations of molecules led to the development of the world’s tiniest machines and spurred the growth of nanotechnology.

Jean-Pierre Sauvage, 71, of the University of Strasbourg in France, Sir J. Fraser Stoddart, 74, a Scottish born researcher based at Northwestern University in the U.S. each split one half of this year’s chemistry prize, worth about $1.2-million. The other half has been awarded to Bernard Feringa, 65, of the University of Groningen in the Netherlands.

One of the winners, Dr. Stoddart, spent three years at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, as a National Research Council Postdoctoral Fellow after completing his PhD in Scotland in 1966.

All three scientists made key contributions to the building of simple machines that are less than one thousandth of a human hair in size. In future, such machines may be used in smart materials that react to their environment or to deliver drugs within the body.

“They have really mastered motion control at the molecular scale,” said Olof Ramström, a member of the selection committee, during Wednesday’s prize announcement at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm.

The committee said the three researchers deserved recognition for their contributions to the field in three distinct steps.

First, in 1983 Dr. Sauvage and colleagues managed to forge two rings of carbon atoms into an interlocked pair, like a links in a chain, called a catenane. Then, in 1991, while at the University of Birmingham, Dr. Stoddard revealed how to make rotaxane, a structure that involved a ring of atoms that can rotate freely around an axel. Finally, in 1999, Dr. Feringa developed the first molecular motor.

“I’m a bit shocked… I am so honored,” said Dr. Feringa who was contacted by phone during the prize announcement.

Dr. Feringa said that the science of molecular machines is still in its infancy but would ultimately lead to many applications in health, materials and energy systems.

“The are endless opportunities,” he said.

The concept of nanomachines are also behind a vivid array of science fiction scenarios, not all entirely benign. In the 2002 novel Prey, author Michael Crichton explores the potential threat of tiny self-replicating nanobots.

The chemistry prize was the last of this year’s science awards. The medicine prize went to a Japanese biologist who discovered the process by which a cell breaks down and recycles content. The physics prize was shared by three British-born scientists for theoretical discoveries that shed light on strange states of matter.

The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday, and the economics and literature awards will be announced next week.

The Nobel Prizes will be handed out at ceremonies in Stockholm and Oslo on Dec. 10, the anniversary of prize founder Alfred Nobel’s death in 1896.

Nobel, the inventor of dynamite, wanted his awards to honour achievements that delivered the “greatest benefit to mankind.”

With files from The Associated Press

