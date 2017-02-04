British Prime Minister Theresa May called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday to express condolences about the Quebec City shooting and update him on her recent visit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ms. May “began by telling [Mr. Trudeau] that Britain’s thoughts remain with the people of Canada and those affected by the shooting at the Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City,” said a Downing Street spokesperson, “and they agreed on the importance of working to tackle violent extremism in our societies.”

Ms. May also briefed Mr. Trudeau on her trip to Washington D.C. last month and noted Mr. Trump’s strong support for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Mr. Trump has been critical of NATO in the past and slammed countries that do not meet the alliance’s target of spending two per cent of gross domestic product on defence. Canada is among members that fail to meet the target, although the Trudeau government has committed to increase defence spending. Ms. May has said repeatedly that Britain is among the few NATO allies that meets the target and she has urged other European countries to follow suit. It’s unclear if she had the same message for Mr. Trudeau, however.

Ms. May “reiterated the importance of NATO continuing to ensure it is as equipped to fight cyber warfare and terrorism as it is to fight more conventional forms of war,” the Downing Street official said.

The two leaders also talked about trade, something critical for both countries. Canada is grappling with Mr. Trump’s calls to renegotiate Nafta while Britain is counting on the U.S. for a trade deal once the U.K. is out of the European Union. Mr. Trump has been opposed to multilateral trade agreements and is pursuing an “America First” agenda.

The Prime Ministers “discussed their shared belief in the benefits of free trade, and said they looked forward to maintaining trade ties and starting conversations on the potential for a bilateral free trade agreement once the U.K. has left the EU,” the official said. Canadian and British officials have been laying the groundwork for a possible trade agreement post-Brexit.

The British Prime Minister was the first world leader to meet Mr. Trump and she has learned some difficult lessons about dealing with the new President, something she may be able to pass on to Mr. Trudeau.

Before the meeting, Ms. May vowed to take a tough line with Mr. Trump on issues where she disagreed. But that quickly proved more difficult than she expected.

The visit itself went better than expected. Mr. Trump talked glowingly about Brexit and committed to negotiating a trade deal with the U.S. once Britain has left the EU. Ms. May in turn invited Mr. Trump to Britain for a state dinner hosted by the Queen.

However, within hours of her departure Mr. Trump signed an executive order halting the U.S. refugee program and temporarily restricting citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. The moves have caused an uproar in Britain with protests across the country and nearly two million people signing a petition demanding that Ms. May rescind the state visit invitation. Ms. May initially played down Mr. Trump’s actions and her office indicated she had not been given any indication of the plans by Mr. Trump during their talks. She later criticized the executive order but insisted the state visit would go ahead.

“The United States is a close ally of the United Kingdom. We work together across many areas of mutual interest and we have that special relationship between us,” she said last week. “I have issued that invitation for a state visit for President Trump to the United Kingdom and that invitation stands.”

