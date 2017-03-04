Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2017 file photo, President Barack Obama speaks during his final presidential news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump is accusing former President Barack Obama of having Trump's telephones wire tapped during last year's election, but Trump isn't offering any evidence or saying what prompted the allegation. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo)

Darlene Superville

PALM BEACH, Fla — The Associated Press

President Donald Trump is accusing former President Barack Obama of having Trump’s telephones “wire tapped” during last year’s election, but Trump isn’t offering any evidence or saying what prompted the allegation.

Trump says in a series of tweets that he “just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower.”

There’s no immediate White House comment, and an Obama spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump’s tweets could be in response to Democrat’s outcry following revelations that Attorney General Jeff Sessions, in his confirmation hearings, didn’t disclose his contacts with Russia’s American ambassador during the campaign. Sessions, a senator at that time, was Trump’s earliest Senate supporter.

U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded Russia influenced the election to help Trump win.

