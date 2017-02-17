Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter to attack the news media on Friday. (Pool/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter to attack the news media on Friday. (Pool/Getty Images)

Trump calls media ‘the enemy of the American people’ Add to ...

The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

President Donald Trump is continuing his attacks on the news media.

Trump has taken to Twitter to slam “The FAKE NEWS media,” saying it “is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!”

Trump specifically cited a series of news outlets, naming The New York Times, NBC, ABC, CBS and CNN.

Trump has repeatedly accused the political press of being dishonest and suggested any negative coverage of his administration was “fake news.” His lengthy news conference Thursday was filled with media criticism.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Media 'out of control' with dishonesty: Trump (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular