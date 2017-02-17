President Donald Trump is continuing his attacks on the news media.

Trump has taken to Twitter to slam “The FAKE NEWS media,” saying it “is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!”

Trump specifically cited a series of news outlets, naming The New York Times, NBC, ABC, CBS and CNN.

Trump has repeatedly accused the political press of being dishonest and suggested any negative coverage of his administration was “fake news.” His lengthy news conference Thursday was filled with media criticism.

Report Typo/Error