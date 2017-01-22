Donald Trump tore into the media Saturday for pointing out that the crowd for his inauguration was smaller than the ones that turned out for Barack Obama, implausibly claiming that he had drawn as many as “a million-and-a-half” people.

And on Sunday morning, he seemed rattled by the Women’s March on Washington, which appeared to have drawn larger crowds to the National Mall on Saturday than his inauguration did 24 hours earlier.

“Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn’t these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly,” Mr. Trump tweeted early Sunday, referencing Madonna, Ashley Judd and America Ferrera, who all addressed the rally.

Read more: Highlights from the Women’s Marches around the world, and Trump’s reaction

Read more: Hats off to the women: A look at the knitted pink headpieces that helped make protest history

As the March unfolded the previous day, Mr. Trump was at CIA headquarters in a Washington suburb. Standing in front of a memorial wall to dead CIA officers at the agency’s headquarters, Mr. Trump told the assembled agents that reporters are “among the most dishonest human beings on Earth.”

“I turn on one of the networks and they show an empty field. I say: ‘Wait a minute. I made a speech. I looked out. The field was, it looked like a million, a million-and-a-half people,’” he said. “They showed a field where there was practically nobody standing there.”

A pair of aerial photographs, widely circulated on Twitter and news websites, showed much larger gaps in Mr. Trump’s crowd, particularly near the back, than in the crowd for Mr. Obama’s first inauguration in 2009.

Washington’s public transit system also noted that, as of 11 am on Inauguration Day, it had seen 193,000 trips – fewer than for either of Mr. Obama’s inaugurations (513,000 in 2009 and 317,000 in 2013,) or George W. Bush’s second inauguration in 2005 (197,000.) The Women’s March also drew significantly more riders on transit, with the agency reporting 250,000 by 11 am.

Mr. Obama’s first inauguration drew an estimated 1.8 million people to the National Mall, making Mr. Trump’s claim of up to 1.5 million for his own event unlikely.

Mr. Trump was also irate about coverage of his public battle with intelligence officials probing Russian interference in the election that carried him to office.

“They sort of made it sound like I had a feud with the intelligence community. And I just want to let you know, the reason you’re the number one stop is exactly the opposite,” he said.

The President’s fight with intelligence agencies has been public and well-documented. Earlier this month, after Buzzfeed published a report by a former British agent alleging ties between Mr. Trump’s camp and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government, Mr. Trump accused American intelligence officials of leaking it, and equated them with the Nazis: “Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to “leak” into the public. One last shot at me. Are we living in Nazi Germany?” he tweeted.

Recently-departed CIA director John Brennan said Mr. Trump “should be ashamed of himself” for using the memorial wall as a backdrop for his political grand-standing. Through a spokesman, Mr. Brennan said he was “deeply saddened and angered at Donald Trump’s despicable display of self-aggrandisement.”

Later Sean Spicer, Mr. Trump’s spokesman, repeated his boss’s claims that the inaugural crowds were much larger than they actually were. At the new administration’s first White House media briefing, Mr. Spicer spent nearly all of his five-and-a-half-minute statement berating reporters.

“This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration – period – both in person and around the globe,” he said.

Mr. Spicer accused the media of deliberately downplaying the size of the crowd to embarrass the President.

“These attempts to lessen the enthusiasm of the inauguration are shameful and wrong,” he said, adding later: “The President is committed to unifying our country … this kind of dishonesty in the media, the challenging – that bringing about our nation together is making it more difficult.”

Mr. Spicer, who read from a prepared text and occasionally seemed on the verge of shouting, appeared concerned about early reports that the Women’s March on Washington had also surpassed Mr. Trump’s inauguration in size.

“No one had numbers [for the inauguration] because the National Park Service, which controls the National Mall, does not put any out. By the way, this applies to any attempts to try to count the number of protestors today in the same fashion,” he said.

Report Typo/Error