U.S President Donald Trump watches as Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan departs at the entrance to the West Wing of the White House in Washington, on May 16, 2017. (JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS)
WASHINGTON — Reuters

U.S. Senator Charles Grassley said on Tuesday that he believes the Trump administration will likely pursue a trilateral trade deal with Canada and Mexico as it renegotiates the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Speaking to reporters after leaving a Senate Finance Committee meeting with new U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Grassley, a Republican, said: “It sounds to me like it’s going to be trilateral unless there’s problems that come up with that sort of machinery, then of course they would do it bilaterally.”

