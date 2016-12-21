Just as he has on foreign policy, Donald Trump is putting together a trade team determined to play hardball with other countries, starting with China.

The U.S. president-elect named economist and outspoken China hawk Peter Navarro on Wednesday to head up a newly created White House National Trade Council.

Mr. Navarro, an academic at the University of California, Irvine, has written two recent books, warning of the danger posed by China’s growing economic influence – Death by China and The Coming China Wars.

“[Mr. Navarro] has presciently documented the harms inflicted by globalism on American workers, and laid out a path forward to restore our middle class,” Mr. Trump said in a statement. “He will fulfill an essential role in my administration as a trade adviser.”

Mr. Navarro joins billionaire investor Wilbur Ross, Mr. Trump’s nominee for commerce secretary, as powerful voices on trade when the new administration takes over in January. Both men, who advised Mr. Trump on economic issues during the campaign, advocate slapping China with steep tariffs and freeing the U.S. from the “bondage” of bad trade deals, including the North American free-trade agreement. Both also support steep business tax cuts and looser regulation of energy companies.

Mr. Trump has yet to fill his most important trade post, the U.S. Trade Representative, or USTR – the counterpart to Canada’s trade minister.

“We are seeing a trade team being assembled that will take the U.S. down a decidedly different and regressive path when it comes to trade policy,” said Toronto trade lawyer Lawrence Herman. “We still don’t know the final choice of USTR, a critical position, but it looks like all the protectionism voiced during the campaign is finding reflection in the choice of these nominees.”

It’s not yet clear what this more muscular trade posture will mean for Canada, the United States’ largest trading partner. Mr. Trump has vowed to renegotiate NAFTA and walk away from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, struck this year between the U.S. and 11 other countries, including Canada.

Mr. Navarro’s influence in the White House could be a bigger problem for Canada on the tax side than the trade side, according to Christopher Sands, director of the Canadian studies program at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. Mr. Navarro has argued that valued-added taxes (VATs), such as Canada’s goods-and-services tax, act like a back-door tariff on U.S. imports and a subsidy on exports by other countries.

“It is the argument about taxation that will cause Canada the most trouble, since Canada is not otherwise a target of Trump’s goal of restoring jobs in the U.S. economy lost to lower-wage countries,” Mr. Sands said.

The World Trade Organization has previously determined that VATs do not distort trade.

The creation of the National Trade Council could also complicate Canada’s dealings with the U.S. on trade because it creates another centre of power in the U.S. government on this issue, beyond the office of the USTR, Mr. Sands pointed out.

“It will make U.S. trade policy intentions more complex and difficult to read for Ottawa,” he said.

The main target of Mr. Navarro’s concerns has been China, and more broadly the large U.S. trade deficit, which he argues is a drag on U.S. growth. During the campaign, he said that hitting Chinese imports with a blanket 35-per-cent tariff would be an essential step to bring down the U.S. trade deficit with China, which he said is “destroying entire industries, hollowing out entire communities … and putting millions out of work.”

