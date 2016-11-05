Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump makes a punching motion after returning to the stage following a security incident, where he was hustled off the stage by security agents, during a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, U.S. November 5, 2016. (CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)
u.s. election 2016

Trump rushed off stage in Nevada by security agents after perceived threat Add to ...

Emily Stephenson

RENO, Nevada — Reuters

Published

Last updated

U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump was hustled off the stage by security agents at a campaign event in Reno on Saturday after a perceived threat in the crowd.

Two security agents grabbed Trump by the shoulders and rushed him back stage. The threat was unclear, but a man near the front of the crowd was pounced on by other security agents.

TV video showed the man being escorted away by a group of police officers, with his hands behind his back.

Trump returned to the stage a few minutes later to continue his rally speech, three days before Tuesday’s election.

“We will never be stopped,” Trump said.

