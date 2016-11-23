Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
In this Friday, Nov. 18, 2016 photo, South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley smiles while speaking at the Federalist Society's National Lawyers Convention in Washington. (Cliff Owen/AP)
In this Friday, Nov. 18, 2016 photo, South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley smiles while speaking at the Federalist Society's National Lawyers Convention in Washington. (Cliff Owen/AP)

U.S. POLITICS

Trump taps Nikki Haley for ambassador to UN, sources say Add to ...

Julie Bykowicz

The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, the first woman tapped for a top-level administration post during his transition to the White House.

Two sources familiar with the decision, who requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss it by name ahead of the announcement, also said that the ambassadorship will be a Cabinet-level position.

Haley, an outspoken Trump critic throughout much of the presidential race, would become his first female — and first nonwhite — Cabinet-level official if confirmed by the Senate. She’s the second Asian-American to serve as a U.S. governor.

Related: Trump considers hardliners for top positions, flirts with Republican moderates

Read more: How an 'alt-right' website owner became Donald Trump's chief strategist

Not all presidents have treated the ambassadorship to the UN as a Cabinet-level position, and Republicans have tended not to grant that status.

Haley’s new job clears the way for Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster to step into the role of South Carolina governor. McMaster was an early Trump endorser, backing him before the state’s GOP primary in February.

At the time, Haley campaigned for Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, before going on to support Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. Despite misgivings about Trump, she met with the president-elect last week at Trump Tower. Afterward, Haley said they’d had a “very nice” conversation.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Donald Trump backpedals on Clinton probe, meets media (AP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog