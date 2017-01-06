Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Arnold Schwarzenegger is being taunted via Twitter by Donald Trump over low ratings on Schwarzenegger's Celebrity Apprentice. (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Arnold Schwarzenegger is being taunted via Twitter by Donald Trump over low ratings on Schwarzenegger's Celebrity Apprentice. (Jordan Strauss/AP)

U.S.

Trump taunts Schwarzenegger for low ratings on Celebrity Apprentice Add to ...

The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

President-elect Donald Trump is taunting Arnold Schwarzenegger for bringing in low ratings in a spinoff of Trump’s old reality television show, “Celebrity Apprentice.”

In an early Friday tweet, Trump refers to himself as a “ratings machine” and says Schwarzenegger “got swamped” by comparison.

He tweets “so much for being a movie star,” and “now compare him to my season 1.”

Trump added: “But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary,” referring to Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich and Democrat Hillary Clinton, who both ran against him.

Schwarzenegger is a moderate Republican who said in October that he wouldn’t vote for Trump, calling it a choice of “your country over your party.” He’s hosting “The New Celebrity Apprentice,” in which Trump retains a producing stake.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular