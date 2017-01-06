President-elect Donald Trump is taunting Arnold Schwarzenegger for bringing in low ratings in a spinoff of Trump’s old reality television show, “Celebrity Apprentice.”

In an early Friday tweet, Trump refers to himself as a “ratings machine” and says Schwarzenegger “got swamped” by comparison.

He tweets “so much for being a movie star,” and “now compare him to my season 1.”

Trump added: “But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary,” referring to Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich and Democrat Hillary Clinton, who both ran against him.

Schwarzenegger is a moderate Republican who said in October that he wouldn’t vote for Trump, calling it a choice of “your country over your party.” He’s hosting “The New Celebrity Apprentice,” in which Trump retains a producing stake.

