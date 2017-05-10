President Donald Trump will host Turkey’s president next week at the White House.

The White House said in a statement Wednesday that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit on May 16. Erdogan’s visit comes weeks after he won a national referendum greatly boosting the powers of his office. International observers warned that the vote was tainted.

Trump congratulated Erdogan for his referendum win, drawing harsh criticism that he was turning a blind eye to leaders who rule through autocracy.

The statement says the two leaders are expected to discuss ways to co-operate in the fight against terrorism. Turkey has been a close ally in the fight against the Islamic State group, given its proximity to Iraq and Syria.

Report Typo/Error