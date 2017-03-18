Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A Mar. 18, 2017 tweet from Donald Trump (Twitter)
A Mar. 18, 2017 tweet from Donald Trump (Twitter)

Trump tweets that Germany owes ‘vast sums of money’ to NATO Add to ...

Vivian Salama

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

President Donald Trump says Germany owes “vast sums of money” to NATO and the U.S. “must be paid more” for providing defence.

In a tweet from his Florida resort, where he is spending the weekend, Trump wrote that he had a “GREAT” meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, despite reports to the contrary.


But he reiterated his stance that Germany needs to meet its end of the bargain if it is to continue benefiting from the military alliance.

Trump wrote, “Despite what you have heard from the FAKE NEWS, I had a GREAT meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.”

He added, “Nevertheless, Germany owes ... vast sums of money to NATO & the United States must be paid more for the powerful, and very expensive, defence it provides to Germany!”

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular