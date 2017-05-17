President Donald Trump will not use his upcoming trip to Israel to announce plans to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, although he still ultimately wants to take that step, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.

The official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said the Trump administration does not want to complicate attempts to resume the Israeli-Palestinian peace process by announcing the embassy move.

Israel regards all of Jerusalem as its eternal and indivisible capital and wants all foreign countries to base their embassies there. The relocation is strongly opposed by many U.S. allies as Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as their capital.

Since taking office in January, Trump has shown signs of shelving his campaign pledge to move the embassy from Tel Aviv, while vowing to do what is necessary to clinch a Middle East peace agreement.

The senior official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Trump remains committed to his campaign pledge to ultimately relocate the U.S. Embassy but does not plan to announce such a move while on his trip.

“We’re having very good discussions with all parties and as long as we see that happening, then we don’t intend to do anything that we think could upset those discussions,” the official said.

Since both Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have expressed interest in returning to the negotiating table with no preconditions, “we don’t think it’s the right time to do it right now,” the official said. “But we’ll re-evaluate it down the road.”

During a trip to Saudi Arabia that begins with his arrival in Riyadh on Saturday, Trump will express support for forming a NATO-like force for the Middle East, backed by Gulf states, the official said.

Saudi Arabia has in the past proposed a stronger union with Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, but it has yet to come to fruition. Forming a joint Gulf country military alliance has been discussed for many years in the region. The idea of a joint military command center was first announced in 2012.

Despite the similarities of the Gulf monarchies, they have diverging regional outlooks, economies and political systems. Past attempts at establishing regional missile defenses have stumbled in the past due to strains within the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council.

An arms deal is to be announced during the trip in which Saudi Arabia will purchase $100-billion in U.S. arms in a deal that could lead to purchases of $300-billion over 10 years to help Riyadh counter Iran in the region, the official said.

Human rights will not take centre stage at his meetings. The official said Trump preferred to keep such conversations private, much as he did with Egyptian President Fattah al-Sisi recently when he obtained the release of an Egyptian-American humanitarian worker, the official said.

While at the Group of Seven summit in Sicily later in the month, Trump will hear out European leaders concerned that he might withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement, the official said.

The official said Trump still feels the accord is a bad deal for the American economy.

