The U.S. fired 60 Tomahawk missiles at a government-controlled air base in central Syria, where U.S. officials say the Syrian military launched a chemical attack on Tuesday that killed around 80 people.

Russia, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s ally, called the air strikes an “aggression against sovereign state in violation of international law.”

Syria decried the U.S. air strikes, calling them an “aggression” that led to “losses.” Rebels welcomed the U.S. attack.





How the air strikes unfolded

About 60 missiles hit the Shayrat air base, southeast of Homs, a small installation with two runways, where aircraft often take off to bomb targets in northern and central Syria. They were fired from two U.S. warships in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Syrian government said at least six people were killed, and several wounded in the attack. Activists say the air base, hangars, fuel depot and aircraft were badly damaged. A government official said a fire raged for over an hour.



“U.S. military planners took precautions to minimize risk to Russian or Syrian personnel located at the airfield,” Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said. A communication link between the U.S. and Russia, used to protect their pilots flying sorties over Syria, was used ahead of the missile strike. The so-called “deconfliction line” is operated by the U.S. military’s Central Command at the sprawling al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar. It serves as a crucial link to make sure the increasingly crowded Syrian airspace doesn’t see any accidental collisions or attacks on each other.

U.S. President Donald Trump described it as a successful and targeted strike, but Syria’s ally, Russia, disputed whether the missiles had hit their intended targets. Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said Friday “the combat efficiency of the U.S. strike was very low,” adding that only 23 of the 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles reached the Shayrat base. He said it destroyed six MiG-23 fighter jets of the Syrian air force that were under repairs, but didn’t damage other Syrian warplanes at the base.

How Trump justified it

In a statement Thursday night, U.S. President Donald Trump calling Syrian President Bashar al-Assad a dictator and decried Tuesday’s chemical-weapons attack as “barbaric.” He said the attack targeted the base where Mr. al-Assad’s forces launched chemical attacks:

Tonight, I ordered a targeted military strike on the airfield in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched. It is in this vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons.

... Tonight, I call on all civilized nations to join us in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria, and also to end terrorism of all kinds and all types. We ask for God's wisdom as we face the challenge of our very troubled world.









Trump’s about-face

The bombing, Mr. Trump’s most dramatic military order since taking office, raises questions about where U.S. Syria policy is headed after Mr. Trump’s rapid reversal of positions in recent days. Just last week, his administration stressed that removing Mr. al-Assad from power was no longer a priority and that America’s focus was entirely on defeating an Islamic State insurgency in the north of the country.

On the campaign trail, Mr. Trump rarely mentioned Syria as a U.S. foreign-policy priority, focusing instead on the influx of Syrian refugees. The difference is even starker with his positions in 2013, when the Obama administration threatened attacking Mr. al-Assad’s forces for previous chemical weapons attacks, but never followed through:

Don't attack Syria - an attack that will bring nothing but trouble for the U.S. Focus on making our country strong and great again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2013

Obama must now start focusing on OUR COUNTRY, jobs, healthcare and all of our many problems. Forget Syria and make America great again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2013





How Russia has responded

The Kremlin reacted to the U.S. strikes on Syria as an “aggression against sovereign state in violation of international law,” and the Russian military said it will help Syria beef up its air defences.



Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in Friday’s statement carried by Russian news agencies that Putin believes that the U.S. has dealt the strikes under “far-fetched pretext.” Russia has argued that the death of civilians in the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun on Tuesday resulted from Syrian forces hitting a rebel chemical arsenal there.





A Syrian man and a child walk under a portrait of President Bashar al-Assad in central Damascus on April 7, 2017. LOUAI BESHARA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

What does this mean in Syria?

Mr. Trump’s cruise missiles sent a clear message to President Bashar Assad: The use of chemical weapons will be met with U.S. force. The outcome is less clear: Mr. al-Assad’s grip on power is as firm as ever and he has lost little of his ability to carry out more chemical attacks.

The United States is not at war with Syria – at least not yet. The intervention was extremely limited, giving Mr. al-Assad’s military the ability to end it there by changing its behaviour and allowing for Washington to incrementally expand its military action if required.

And if Mr. Trump is now willing to protect Syrians from chemical attacks, will he feel compelled to shield others from what has been Mr. al-Assad’s more pervasive slaughter? Perversely, the U.S. strikes also risk emboldening Mr. al-Assad to use even greater brutality if he senses Washington’s intrusion as a threat to his rule. “One strike against one air base may be enough to deter him from using sarin gas again, but it will not deter his effort to target civilians, target hospitals,” Jennifer Cafarella, a Mideast expert at the Institute for the Study of War, told Associated Press.



