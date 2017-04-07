The latest

The U.S. fired 59 Tomahawk missiles at a government-controlled air base in central Syria, where U.S. officials say the Syrian military launched a chemical attack on Tuesday that killed around 80 people.

Announcing the assault from his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, U.S. President Donald Trump said it was vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in seeking “to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria.”



Mr. Trump ordered the strikes without approval from Congress or the backing of the United Nations.



Russia, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s ally, called the air strikes an “aggression against sovereign state in violation of international law.”

Syria decried the U.S. air strikes, calling them an “aggression” that led to “losses.”

Rebels welcomed the U.S. attack.





How the air strikes unfolded

About 60 missiles hit the Shayrat air base, southeast of Homs, a small installation with two runways, where aircraft often take off to bomb targets in northern and central Syria. They were fired from two U.S. warships in the Mediterranean Sea.

GRAPHIC NEWS (SOURCES: ISW; WIRE AGENCIES; PICTURE: GOOGLE EARTH)

The Syrian government said at least six people were killed, and several wounded in the attack. Activists say the air base, hangars, fuel depot and aircraft were badly damaged. A government official said a fire raged for over an hour.



“U.S. military planners took precautions to minimize risk to Russian or Syrian personnel located at the airfield,” Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said. A communication link between the U.S. and Russia, used to protect their pilots flying sorties over Syria, was used ahead of the missile strike. The so-called “deconfliction line” is operated by the U.S. military’s Central Command at the sprawling al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar. It serves as a crucial link to make sure the increasingly crowded Syrian airspace doesn’t see any accidental collisions or attacks on each other.

Syria’s ally, Russia, disputed whether the missiles had hit their intended targets. Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said Friday “the combat efficiency of the U.S. strike was very low,” adding that only 23 of the Tomahawk missiles reached the base. He said it destroyed six MiG-23 fighter jets of the Syrian air force that were under repairs, but didn’t damage other Syrian warplanes or the base’s runway.

Watch raw footage of U.S. missiles firing at Syria 0:52





How Trump justified it

Trump orders military strikes against Assad airbase in Syria 3:00

In a statement Thursday night, U.S. President Donald Trump calling Syrian President Bashar al-Assad a dictator and decried Tuesday’s chemical-weapons attack as “barbaric.” He said the attack targeted the base where Mr. al-Assad’s forces launched chemical attacks:

Tonight, I ordered a targeted military strike on the airfield in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched. It is in this vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons.

... Tonight, I call on all civilized nations to join us in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria, and also to end terrorism of all kinds and all types. We ask for God's wisdom as we face the challenge of our very troubled world.





The chemical attack that started it

Tuesday’s chemical-weapons attack killed 70 to 80 people in Khan Sheikhoun, a town in Idlib province. Graphic images from residents and local activists showed children struggling to breathe, lying on the ground and convulsing.

Doctors treat victims of suspected Syrian gas attack (Warning: graphic footage) 1:43

A look at Syria’s history with chemical weapons and how the international community can help The latest incident was reminiscent of a rocket strike near Damascus in 2013, in which the nerve agent sarin was used, Tu Thanh Ha explains.





Trump’s about-face

The bombing, Mr. Trump’s most dramatic military order since taking office, raises questions about where U.S. Syria policy is headed after Mr. Trump’s rapid reversal of positions in recent days. Just last week, his administration stressed that removing Mr. al-Assad from power was no longer a priority and that America’s focus was entirely on defeating an Islamic State insurgency in the north of the country.

On the campaign trail, Mr. Trump rarely mentioned Syria as a U.S. foreign-policy priority, focusing instead on the influx of Syrian refugees. The difference is even starker with his positions in 2013, when the Obama administration threatened attacking Mr. al-Assad’s forces for previous chemical weapons attacks, but never followed through:

Don't attack Syria - an attack that will bring nothing but trouble for the U.S. Focus on making our country strong and great again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2013

Obama must now start focusing on OUR COUNTRY, jobs, healthcare and all of our many problems. Forget Syria and make America great again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2013





How Canada has responded

Canadian officials said Friday that the federal government would have more to say about the missile attack. A spokesperson for National Defence in Ottawa said Canadian Forces personnel were not involved in the missile strike. Global Affairs issued a corresponding statement saying Canada “continues to condemn in the strongest of terms chemical weapons attacks against Syrian civilians” and that Canadian officials have “been in touch” with their U.S. counterparts.







How other U.S. allies have responded

Britain: The British government says it was informed in advance about the air strikes, and firmly supports the American action. Prime Minister Theresa May’s office says it “an appropriate response to the barbaric chemical weapons attack launched by the Syrian regime, and is intended to deter further attacks.”

France and Germany: German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande said in a joint statement Friday after talking on the phone that “President Assad alone carries responsibility for these developments” with his “repeated use of chemical weapons and his crimes against his own people.” The two leaders said their countries would continue to work with United Nations partners in “efforts to hold President Assad responsible for his criminal acts.”

Turkey: In a televised statement Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed Turkey’s support for the U.S. missile strikes. “This regime must be removed from leading Syria as soon as possible and the best way to do that is by starting the transitional process.”

Saudi Arabia: The Saudi Foreign Ministry said the missile launch by Trump was the right response to “the crimes of this regime to its people in light of the failure of the international community to stop it.” Sunni-ruled Saudi Arabia is a longtime opponent of Mr. al-Assad and has supported the rebels fighting against him. It also views the long-running war as a proxy conflict between it and its Middle East archrival, the Shia power Iran.





How Syria’s allies have responded

Russia: The Kremlin reacted to the U.S. strikes on Syria as an “aggression against sovereign state in violation of international law,” and the Russian military said it will help Syria beef up its air defences. President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in Friday’s statement carried by Russian news agencies that Putin believes that the U.S. has dealt the strikes under “far-fetched pretext.” Russia has argued that the death of civilians in the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun on Tuesday resulted from Syrian forces hitting a rebel chemical arsenal there.

Moscow says U.S. ties ‘hurt’ by Syria missile strike 1:22





Iran: Tehran condemned the U.S. missile strike on Syria, saying the “unilateral action is dangerous, destructive and violates the principles of international law.” That’s according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi. He made the comments in a report carried Friday by the semi-official ISNA news agency. Iran’s hard-line paramilitary Revolutionary Guard is deeply involved in the war.







A Syrian man and a child walk under a portrait of President Bashar al-Assad in central Damascus on April 7, 2017. LOUAI BESHARA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

What does this mean in Syria?

Mr. Trump’s cruise missiles sent a clear message to President Bashar Assad: The use of chemical weapons will be met with U.S. force. The outcome is less clear: Mr. al-Assad’s grip on power is as firm as ever and he has lost little of his ability to carry out more chemical attacks.

The United States is not at war with Syria – at least not yet. The intervention was extremely limited, giving Mr. al-Assad’s military the ability to end it there by changing its behaviour and allowing for Washington to incrementally expand its military action if required.

And if Mr. Trump is now willing to protect Syrians from chemical attacks, will he feel compelled to shield others from what has been Mr. al-Assad’s more pervasive slaughter? Perversely, the U.S. strikes also risk emboldening Mr. al-Assad to use even greater brutality if he senses Washington’s intrusion as a threat to his rule. “One strike against one air base may be enough to deter him from using sarin gas again, but it will not deter his effort to target civilians, target hospitals,” Jennifer Cafarella, a Mideast expert at the Institute for the Study of War, told Associated Press.





MORE FROM THE GLOBE AND MAIL

The graffiti kids: How an act of teenage rebellion sparked the Syrian war The boys behind 2011’s ‘graffiti incident’ would become unlikely revolutionaries and reluctant refugees. Not all of them would survive the upheaval they helped unleash. Mark MacKinnon tells their story.

Editorial: al-Assad’s endless war and infinite depravity Once again, the Syrian regime has shocked the conscience of the world, nd once again, the question is asked: When will the world put a stop to this madness?



