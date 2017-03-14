Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

People walk past a large banner showing the portrait of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Taksim Square on March 13, 2017 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
People walk past a large banner showing the portrait of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Taksim Square on March 13, 2017 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Turkey says apology from Netherlands not enough as row escalates

Humeyra Pamuk

ANKARA — Reuters

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday a diplomatic row with the Netherlands could not be dismissed with an apology, and that further actions could be taken, after Turkey on Monday suspended high-level diplomatic ties with the Dutch.

Speaking at an event in Ankara, Erdogan also accused German Chancellor Angela Merkel of attacking Turkey the same way Dutch police used dogs and water cannon to Turkish disperse protesters outside the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam. Erdogan said Merkel was “no different from the Netherlands” and urged emigre Turks to not vote for “the government and the racists” in upcoming European elections.

Turkey has suspended high-level diplomatic relations with the Netherlands after Dutch authorities prevented its ministers from speaking at rallies of expatriate Turks in order to drum up support for an April referendum to grant Erdogan’s office sweeping powers, deepening the row between the two NATO allies.

