Police officers investigate the scene where a man stabbed two police officers in the Schaerbeek neighborhood in Brussels on Oct. 5, 2016. (Olivier Matthys/AP)
Robert-Jan Bartunek

BRUSSELS — Reuters

Two police officers were stabbed in Brussels on Wednesday in what prosecutors said could have been a terrorist attack.

Brussels is on high alert after bombings in March killed 32 people at the city’s airport and in a subway carriage.

According to public broadcaster VRT, one officer was stabbed in the neck and another in the stomach. The attacker then broke the nose of a third policeman who had arrived on the scene.

The attacker, identified as 43-year-old Belgian Hicham D., was shot in the leg and taken away by ambulance, prosecutors said in a statement, adding that the police officers’ wounds were not life-threatening.

“The provisional results of the investigation indicate that it could be a potential terrorist attack,” federal prosecutors said without elaborating further.

Early on Wednesday afternoon, the city’s Gare du Nord railway station was closed for an hour because of a bomb alert. Rail operations resumed after bomb disposal teams had checked the area.

