DES MOINES, Iowa

Police in Des Moines, Iowa, say two officers have been shot and killed in ambush-style attacks.

The Des Moines Police Department said in a news release that the shootings took place early Wednesday. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 1:06 a.m. and found an Urbandale Police Department officer who had been shot.

Des Moines officers responded to assist. About 20 minutes later, a Des Moines officer was found shot. Both officers have died.

The Des Moines Police Department said suspect information is being developed. The agency didn’t immediately release any other information but said a news conference was planned for 5 a.m.

More to come

