Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
New York City Police Officers gather at a shooting scene in the Bronx borough or New York, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. (Jennifer Peltz/AP)
New York City Police Officers gather at a shooting scene in the Bronx borough or New York, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. (Jennifer Peltz/AP)

Two New York City police sergeants shot, one killed; suspect dead Add to ...

Jake Pearson

NEW YORK — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Authorities say a New York City police sergeant has been fatally shot and another has been wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect in the Bronx.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the sergeant’s death Friday. He says the other officer was shot in the leg and is undergoing treatment.

Authorities say the gunman was killed. They say he had fired on officers who had stopped his car near a ballfield following a brief pursuit.

New York City police officer reportedly killed in Bronx shooting (Reuters)

A law enforcement official identifies the suspect as 35-year-old Manuel Rosales. The official says a woman called 911 after Rosales broke into her home, violating an order of protection.

The official wasn’t authorized to discuss an ongoing case and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

A lawyer who previously represented Rosales says his client wasn’t violent.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog