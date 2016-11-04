Authorities say a New York City police sergeant has been fatally shot and another has been wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect in the Bronx.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the sergeant’s death Friday. He says the other officer was shot in the leg and is undergoing treatment.

Authorities say the gunman was killed. They say he had fired on officers who had stopped his car near a ballfield following a brief pursuit.

New York City police officer reportedly killed in Bronx shooting (Reuters)

A law enforcement official identifies the suspect as 35-year-old Manuel Rosales. The official says a woman called 911 after Rosales broke into her home, violating an order of protection.

The official wasn’t authorized to discuss an ongoing case and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

A lawyer who previously represented Rosales says his client wasn’t violent.

