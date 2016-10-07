Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A demonstrator for the "Leave" campaign holds a placard outside Houses of Parliament in London, U.K., on Wednesday, June 15, 2016. (Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg)
A demonstrator for the "Leave" campaign holds a placard outside Houses of Parliament in London, U.K., on Wednesday, June 15, 2016. (Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg)

U.K. accused of barring non-citizens from advising on Brexit Add to ...

LONDON — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

An academic at the London School of Economics says she and colleagues have been told they can no longer advise the U.K. government on Britain’s exit from the European Union because they are not British citizens.

Sara Hagemann, an assistant professor at LSE’s European Institute who is Danish, said government representatives told her they will no longer take advice from her or her non-U.K. colleagues.

The LSE, one of Britain’s top universities, would not comment directly Friday on what instructions it had received from the government, but said “any changes to security measures are a matter for the U.K. government.”

The Foreign Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nick Clegg, Europe spokesman for the Liberal Democrats, accused the government of putting “petty chauvinism over rational policymaking.”

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Brexit backlash: EU stands firm (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog