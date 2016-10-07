An academic at the London School of Economics says she and colleagues have been told they can no longer advise the U.K. government on Britain’s exit from the European Union because they are not British citizens.

Sara Hagemann, an assistant professor at LSE’s European Institute who is Danish, said government representatives told her they will no longer take advice from her or her non-U.K. colleagues.

The LSE, one of Britain’s top universities, would not comment directly Friday on what instructions it had received from the government, but said “any changes to security measures are a matter for the U.K. government.”

The Foreign Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nick Clegg, Europe spokesman for the Liberal Democrats, accused the government of putting “petty chauvinism over rational policymaking.”

