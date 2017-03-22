U.K. Parliament attack: What we know so far





At least four people are dead, including one police officer and the suspect, said Britain’s most senior counter-terrorism officer, Metropolitan Police Assistant commissioner Mark Rowley.

Rowley added that at least 20 people are injured, including three police officers, after a car plowed into pedestrians.

Police believe there is only one attacker.

The police officer who died was stabbed, the BBC said, quoting Tobias Ellwood, the Tory MP and minister who gave him mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. It was not immediately clear if reports of a second casualty referred to the deceased officer.

The attack is being treated as a terrorist incident, Metropolitan police Commander B.J. Harrington said.

In this image taken from video police officers gather around a car adjacent to Houses of Parliament in London after the House of Commons sitting was suspended as witnesses reported sounds like gunfire outside. ITN via AP

A woman, has died and others suffered “catastrophic” injuries, The Press Association news agency reported, citing a doctor at London’s St. Thomas Hospital. SkyNews said a second person died and the London Ambulance Service said it treated at least 10 patients at Westminster Bridge.

Several pedestrians were knocked down by a vehicle nearby on Westminster Bridge. Police also said there was a report of a person having jumped or fallen in the River Thames. Reuters said a woman was pulled alive from the river but with serious injuries, according to the Port of London authority.





Government House Leader David Lidington gave the first account of the incident when he notified MPs that there had been an attack.

“What I am able to say to the House is that there has been a serious incident within the estate,” Mr. Lidington told the House of Commons.

Witnesses heard gunshots outside the British Parliament.

An air ambulance is currently attending the scene to remove the casualties. There are also reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity of the Palace of Westminster.

The wounded included three French students from a high school in Concarneau, a town in Brittany, the regional French newspaper Le Télégramme reported. It said the three were struck by the vehicle, with one of them landing on the hood.

Tory MP Tobias Ellwood gave mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to the wounded officer, the Telegraph reported.

MPs voted to adjourn Parliament which was put in lock-down.

Labour MP Rob Flello said children might be among the victims.

A woman ducks under a police tape after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London. Toby Melville/Reuters





Canada’s response to the attack



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the incident as “an attack on democracy.”

“We were all saddened to learn about today’s incident near the British Parliament in London and I express my deepest condolences to the victims of this cowardly attack,” Mr. Trudeau said.

Conservative Party Leader Rona Ambrose said the attack was “all too familiar to many members of this House and those who work here.” Like many MPs, Ms. Ambrose said the attack was a clear reminder of the events of Oct. 22, 2014, when Michael Zehaf-Bibeau stormed into Centre Block in Ottawa with a gun after killing Corporal Nathan Cirillo at the nearby National War Memorial.

Speaking in Ottawa, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said he was unaware of any threat to Canada and saw no need to adjust the threat level in the country. It has been set at medium since Oct. 2014, when there was a terrorist attack on Parliament Hill and another one in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

“There is no known Canadian connection at this stage,” Mr. Goodale said of the attack. “We are monitoring all factors to make sure [the threat level] remains appropriate but we have no reason at this moment to change the Canadian position.”

Mr. Goodale said he has been in touch with his UK counterparts to offer any type of Canadian assistance if necessary.

Past attacks in the U.K. and Europe



The London attack took place one year after co-ordinated suicide bombings claimed by the Islamic State struck Brussels’ Zaventem airport and Maalbeek subway station, killing 32 people.

There was also a similarity with two other IS attacks last year where drivers deliberately drove into pedestrians. On July 14, an Islamic State follower drove a cargo truck into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in the French city of Nice, killing 86 people. On Dec. 16, a similar attack in Berlin killed 12 victims.

Armed police officers enter the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 23, 2017 after the House of Commons sitting was suspended as witnesses reported sounds like gunfire outside. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth





