This file photo taken on Sept. 29, 2007, shows doctor Hilde Declerck taking care of a 43-year-old patient, suffering from ebola, in Kampungu, Congo. The Democratic Republic of the Congo is facing a new outbreak of ebola, where the disease has claimed three deaths since April 22. (CHRISTOPHER BLACK/AFP/Getty Images)
KINSHASA, Congo — The Associated Press

The World Health Organization has identified two more suspected cases of the deadly Ebola virus a day after declaring an outbreak in Congo.

The U.N. agency said Saturday there are now 11 suspected cases, including three reported deaths, in Likati in Congo’s northern Bas-Uele Province. WHO said one death has tested positive for an Ebola strain seen in the country before.

The U.N. agency says the first case occurred April 22 in a male some 870 miles (1,400 kilometres) from the capital, Kinshasa.

WHO is working with the government to co-ordinate a response.

Congo has had seven known Ebola outbreaks in the past, including one in 2014 with several dozen cases. That outbreak was not connected to the massive epidemic in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone that left thousands dead.

