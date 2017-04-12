Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz said in a note to employees Tuesday, April 11, 2017, that he continues to be disturbed by the incident Sunday night in Chicago, where a passenger was forcibly removed from a United Express flight. (Richard Drew/AP)
United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz said in a note to employees Tuesday, April 11, 2017, that he continues to be disturbed by the incident Sunday night in Chicago, where a passenger was forcibly removed from a United Express flight. (Richard Drew/AP)

United Airlines CEO: No more police to remove overbooked passengers Add to ...

Alana Wise and David Shepardson

NEW YORK — Reuters

Published

Last updated

United Airlines will no longer use law enforcement officers to remove overbooked passengers from aircraft in the wake of a video that showed a Chicago passenger dragged from one of its flights on Sunday.

“We’re not going to put a law enforcement official... to remove a booked, paid, seated passenger,” United Continental Holdings Inc Chief Executive Officer Oscar Munoz told ABC News on Wednesday morning. “We can’t do that.”

Munoz said the problem resulted from a “system failure” that prevented employees from using “common sense” in the situation and that Dr. David Dao, whom security officers dragged by his hands, on his back, from the cabin before takeoff, was not at fault.

Shares of United Continental were up 1.1 percent in premarket trading. They had fallen as much as 4.4 percent on Tuesday.

Read more: United Airlines chaos reveals truth behind overbooking flights

The backlash from the incident resonated around the world, with social media users in the United States, China and Vietnam calling to boycott the No. 3 U.S. carrier by passenger traffic.

An online petition calling for Munoz to step down as CEO had more than 40,000 signatures on Wednesday morning.

Munoz told ABC that he had no plans to resign over the incident and profusely apologized to Dao, his family, passengers and United customers.

“This can never, will never happen again,” he said.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

United Airlines deals with fallout after passenger forcibly removed (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular