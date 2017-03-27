Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, center, speaks to reporters outside the General Assembly at U.N. headquarters, Monday, March 27, 2017. (Seth Wenig/AP)
United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, center, speaks to reporters outside the General Assembly at U.N. headquarters, Monday, March 27, 2017.

The United States and almost 40 other countries, including Britain and France, will not join negotiations that start at the United Nations on Monday aimed at agreeing on a nuclear weapons ban treaty, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said.

The Trump administration is reviewing whether it will reaffirm the goal of a world without nuclear weapons, a White House aide said last week, referring to an aim embraced by previous Republican and Democratic presidents and required by a key arms control treaty.

