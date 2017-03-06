Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

South Korean army soldiers patrol along the barbed-wire fence in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea on March 6, 2017. (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
WASHINGTON — Reuters

The United States is deploying an advanced anti-missile defense system to South Korea as part of steps to bolster its ability to defend against North Korean ballistic missiles, the White House said on Monday.

North Korea’s launching of four ballistic missiles into the sea off Japan’s northwest earlier on Monday is consistent with its history of “provocative behavior” and the United States stands with its allies against the threat, White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters.

“The Trump administration is taking steps to enhance our ability to defend against North Korea’s ballistic missiles such as through the deployment of a THAAD battery to South Korea,” he said.

