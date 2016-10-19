In a last-ditch effort to rally his supporters and deter his opponents, Donald Trump repeatedly called Hillary Clinton a liar and denounced her actions as criminal as he sought to prevent the presidential contest from slipping out of his grasp.

During Wednesday night’s debate, the final showdown between the two candidates, Mr. Trump refused to say whether he would respect the election result if he loses and continued to allege that there are massive irregularities in the voter rolls.

Clinton and Trump face off on abortion at the final presidential debate (The Globe and Mail)

With less than three weeks remaining until Election Day, polls show that Mr. Trump, the Republican nominee, has fallen behind Ms. Clinton, a Democrat. At least eight women have come forward to accuse Mr. Trump of kissing or groping them without their consent, allegations he called “fiction” and the work of Ms. Clinton’s campaign during the debate.

The face-off represented a last opportunity for both candidates to speak to a broad audience and to sway voters who remain undecided. Mr. Trump began the debate in a subdued manner but segued rapidly to a combative mode, interrupting Ms. Clinton numerous times as she spoke.

As the debate went on, he appeared to abandon any effort to attract moderate voters to his cause, preferring instead to engage in attacks on Ms. Clinton that would have been unthinkable prior to this campaign.

Mr. Trump called the Clinton Foundation a “criminal enterprise” and asserted Ms. Clinton’s use of a private e-mail server was “criminal.” He asserted that Ms. Clinton should not have been allowed to run for president because she is “guilty of a very, very serious crime.” He also described her campaign as “sleazy” and “crooked.”

Ms. Clinton launched her own series of attacks. She noted that Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, her opponent in the Democratic primary, has called Mr. Trump “the most dangerous person to run for president in the modern history of America.” Ms. Clinton went on: “I think he’s right.”

She also described Mr. Trump’s assertions that the election is somehow rigged as “horrifying” and part of a pattern. Mr. Trump, she noted, has claimed matters are manipulated “every time things are not going in his direction,” whether in the Republican primaries or in his pursuit of an Emmy award for his reality television show.

“I should have” received the award, Mr. Trump interjected, provoking laughter from the audience. “It’s funny but it’s also really troubling,” Ms. Clinton shot back. “That is not the way our democracy works. We’ve accepted the outcomes even when we might not have liked them. … He is talking down our democracy and I for one am appalled.”

The debate caps another startling stretch in a campaign that has no precedent in modern history. As Mr. Trump grapples with sexual-assault accusations, he has ramped up his assertions that the results of the U.S. election will be manipulated in favour of his opponent.

Such allegations – made without any evidence – have stoked fears that Mr. Trump’s supporters will take actions into their own hands and interfere with the voting process on Nov. 8. Mr. Trump has persisted in his claims even though a host of Republican election officials at the state level have declared their confidence in the electoral process.

Ms. Clinton, meanwhile, must contend with a massive release of information by WikiLeaks obtained through by an apparent illegal hacking of her senior aide’s e-mail. Ms. Clinton’s speeches to Wall Street firms, which she sought to withhold, are now public, as are thousands of e-mails sent by John Podesta, the chairman of Ms. Clinton’s campaign.

Ms. Clinton reiterated her campaign’s assertion that the hacking was orchestrated by Russia, an assertion backed up by the White House and American intelligence agencies. “This is such an unprecedented situation,” she said.

“We’ve never had a foreign government trying to intervene in our election.” Mr. Trump tried to put distance between himself and Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I don’t know Putin. He said nice things about me. If we got along well, that would be good,” Mr. Trump said. Mr. Putin “would rather have a puppet as president of the United States,” Ms. Clinton responded. “No, you’re the puppet,” Mr. Trump retorted.

Much like the second debate, Mr. Trump’s campaign attempted to use its guest list as a way to rattle his opponent. Sitting in the audience in Las Vegas was Leslie Milwee, a woman who came forward on Wednesday to accuse former president Clinton of sexually assaulting her in 1980 when he was governor of Arkansas.

Chris Wallace of Fox News served as moderator for Wednesday’s debate, which dispensed with the town-hall format used in the prior face-off in St. Louis, Mo. Known as a tough questioner with a playful streak, Mr. Wallace had surprises for both candidates, interrogating Ms. Clinton about what she said in her speeches to large banks and pinning down Mr. Trump on his position on a landmark abortion case.

It’s not clear what Mr. Trump can do at this late stage to reinvigorate his campaign. According to the website FiveThirtyEight, which produces an election model based on an aggregate of national and state-level polls, as of Wednesday Mr. Trump had a 14-per-cent chance of winning, compared to an 86-per-cent chance for Ms. Clinton. Mr. Trump’s chances of victory have declined precipitously in the three weeks since the first presidential debate, when he had a 45-per-cent chance of becoming the next president according to the model.

Outside the debate hall on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, a raucous scene unfolded as supporters of the two presidential candidates waved signs and chanted slogans. “Lock her up! Lock her up!” shouted Mr. Trump’s fans. “Hill-ar-y! Hill-ar-y!” responded Ms. Clinton’s enthusiasts.

Blake Wassmann, a third-year student from Georgia, proudly wore a T-shirt reading “Hillary for Prison 2016.” He’s voting in a presidential election for the first time. “I don’t believe the polls whatsoever,” he said. He added that he believes the election could be rigged, because “government is corrupt on the inside.”

Ms. Clinton’s supporters sounded confident that victory was near. “We’re working hard every day to get her elected,” said Lynnette Hull, 18, who’s been working as an intern with Ms. Clinton’s campaign. “We’re in the homestretch and I’m feeling pretty confident.” She dismissed Mr. Trump’s claims of a rigged election. “It’s an easy way out to defend himself before he loses,” she said.

