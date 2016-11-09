Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

U.S. ELECTION 2016

With Trump in power, parents grapple with some tough questions

The Globe and Mail Last updated:

A woman and child awaits the arrival of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in New York on Nov. 9, 2016. Clinton conceded the presidency to Donald Trump in a phone call early Wednesday morning.

A woman and child awaits the arrival of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in New York on Nov. 9, 2016. Clinton conceded the presidency to Donald Trump in a phone call early Wednesday morning.

ANDREW HARNIK/ASSOCIATED PRESS

As parents everywhere digest the news of a Trump presidency, they may find themselves facing some uncomfortable conversations with their kids. From tax evasion to womanizing, the president-elect has presented no shortage of cringe-worthy scenarios. As shared on Twitter, here are some topics parents are grappling with this morning

Deportation


Bullying


Racism


Sexism and misogyny


The Trump supporters

Of course, not all parents are unhappy with a Trump win:


MORE FROM THE GLOBE AND MAIL

A list of the women who’ve accused Trump of sexual assault so far Since a 2005 video came to light, new allegations have surfaced from women who claim that the Republican presidential candidate had sexually assaulted them in the past.
Sarah Kendzior: A fascist’s win, America’s moral loss Many Americans who fought for freedom for all – prioritizing the rights of non-whites over white supremacy – died doing so. This is a risk citizens who oppose Mr. Trump’s movement need to accept.
Margaret Wente: The world’s most reckless president Donald Trump’s massive flaws of character and temperament make him the biggest threat to American liberal democracy in our lifetimes.


Report Typo/Error

Next story

loading