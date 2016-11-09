With Trump in power, parents grapple with some tough questions

ANDREW HARNIK/ASSOCIATED PRESS
As parents everywhere digest the news of a Trump presidency, they may find themselves facing some uncomfortable conversations with their kids. From tax evasion to womanizing, the president-elect has presented no shortage of cringe-worthy scenarios. As shared on Twitter, here are some topics parents are grappling with this morning
Deportation
My 7 year old sister said she didn't want Trump for president bc he would take our parents away from her.— Joc (@JocelynOvo) November 9, 2016
my little 7 year old cousin just FaceTimed me crying because she's scared that her parents are gonna get deported... wtf America— bella (@bellawellala) November 9, 2016
Bullying
my disabled sister is crying, because Trump is in the lead and she said she doesn't want a president who makes fun of kids like her.— Hailey (@_haileynicanor) November 9, 2016
My five-year-old at breakfast: "Trump is mean to girls. Why is he mean to girls, mummy?" https://t.co/FalrlEvP8E— Caroline Alphonso (@calphonso) November 9, 2016
Racism
White parents - tell your kids that this happened because of racism and white supremacy. This is on us & we need to be real. #ElectionNight— Chase Strangio (@chasestrangio) November 9, 2016
Sexism and misogyny
@calphonso My daughters were talking about the 'peeping president' this morning.— CareyAnn Oestreicher (@potentialultd) November 9, 2016
Today every teacher is struggling to explain how the "world's greatest democracy" chose a misogynist, tax-evading bigot as their leader.— Toronto Teachers (@OSSTFtoronto) November 9, 2016
Every little girl in America has just been told that if you work hard, be good & make nice you still can't be president but your abuser can.— Van Badham (@vanbadham) November 9, 2016
Have spent the last 20 minutes pondering what to say to my daughters when they wake up. I've got nothing.— Yoni Freedhoff, MD (@YoniFreedhoff) November 9, 2016
The Trump supporters
Of course, not all parents are unhappy with a Trump win:
Can't our kids be the dreamers? Politicians don't consider their dreams! VOTE TRUMP! @ChristiChat @PJStrikeForce @RitzyBacon2 #MAGA #USA🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vnYZxnCEqp— U.S. Army Veteran (@US_Army_Vet) November 2, 2016
So PROUD of my 17 yo kids. They openly supported Trump, posted honorably on their social media & endured haters #LifeLessons #PresidentTrump— Lucky T (@Trisha_4leaf) November 9, 2016
