With only days left until the U.S. presidential election, the FBI director’s bombshell letter to Congress has reignited controversy over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s use of a private e-mail server while she was Secretary of State.

Much is still unknown about what the e-mails say, where they came from or whether they pertain to the Clinton investigation at all, and much may remain unknown when Americans vote on Nov. 8 – but Donald Trump and his supporters have seized on the revelations to breathe new life into a struggling campaign. Here’s a primer on what we know, and don’t know, so far.

I thought the Clinton e-mail probe was over. Isn’t it?

Last year, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Justice Department probed Hillary Clinton’s use of a personal e-mail account from her tenure as Secretary of State from 2009 to 2013. They wanted to know if she had used the account, based off a server at her suburban mansion in Chappaqua, N.Y., to communicate or mishandle classified material, which is illegal.

During the investigation, the State Department released thousands of e-mails and Ms. Clinton apologized for using the private server, but denied that it broke any rules. This past July, FBI director James Comey recommended against charging Ms. Clinton and said that, while her actions were “extremely carless,” there was no evidence of criminal wrongdoing:

Although we did not find clear evidence that Secretary Clinton or her colleagues intended to violate laws governing the handling of classified information, there is evidence that they were extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information.

But on Oct. 28, Mr. Comey wrote a letter to Congress saying more e-mails had been uncovered that might be connected to the Clinton investigation. The vaguely worded letter didn’t explicitly reopen the Clinton investigation, nor did it confirm whether the e-mails were directly relevant to the Clinton case or not, but Mr. Comey wrote that the FBI would be reviewing them to see if they contained classified material. Over the weekend, according to U.S. media reports, federal investigators secured a warrant to examine the e-mails to see if they’re relevant to the Clinton case.

Where did these new e-mails come from?

U.S. media organizations, citing law-enforcement officials close to the investigation, have reported that the e-mails came from a device owned by Anthony Weiner, a disgraced former congressman who is separated from one of Ms. Clinton’s top aides, Huma Abedin.

Mr. Weiner resigned from Congress in 2011 after accidentally posting a picture of himself in his underwear – a private message intended for a woman who was not his wife – to his Twitter account. But he was caught again sending sexually charged messages last summer – which is what prompted Ms. Abedin to leave him – and this fall, federal investigators in New York and North Carolina began investigating whether he had sexted with a 15-year-old girl.

On Oct. 3, agents in New York executed a search warrant to obtain Weiner’s iPhone, an iPad and the laptop, The New York Times reported. Searching the laptop, they found evidence of a trove of e-mails similar to ones that had been examined in the Clinton investigation.

A person familiar with the investigation, who lacked authority to discuss the matter publicly and insisted on anonymity, told Associated Press that the device was a computer that belonged only to Mr. Weiner and was not one he shared with Ms. Abedin. As a result, it was not a device searched for work-related e-mails at the time of the initial investigation. The person said it is “news to [Abedin]” that her e-mails would be on a computer belonging to her husband.

There are, according to some reports, as many as 650,000 e-mails on the laptop, making it unlikely that investigators will have time to sift through them all before the Nov. 8 election date.

Why is Comey coming forward only days before the election?

Mr. Comey is facing tough questions from both Democrats and some Republicans about the timing of his letter to Congress, which came only 11 days before the election. Several key issues are at play:

Is this political interference? Democrats fear the discovery creates fresh momentum for Republican Donald Trump in the final week of the presidential race as well as for down-ballot Republicans running for the Senate and the House. In a scathing letter to Mr. Comey, Democratic Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid said once Mr. Comey “came into possession of the slightest innuendo related to Secretary Clinton, you rushed to publicize it in the most negative light possible.” Separately, former attorney-general Eric Holder and dozens of other former federal prosecutors signed a letter saying Mr. Comey strayed from Justice Department policy, which instructs officials to “exercise heightened restraint near the time of a primary or general election” to avoid the appearance of prosecutorial influence in the electoral process.

Is this legal? Mr. Reid also suggested Mr. Comey may have violated the Hatch Act, a 1939 law that prohibits federal employees from influencing elections.

What Comey knew and when: FBI investigators in the Weiner sexting probe knew for weeks about the new e-mails’ existence, a law enforcement official told Associated press Sunday. A second law-enforcement official also said the FBI was aware for a period of time about the e-mails before Mr. Comey was briefed, but wasn’t more specific. The officials were not authorized to discuss the matter by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

What the Justice Department knew about his plans: In an apparent departure from the wishes of top Justice Department leaders, Mr. Comey acted independently when he sent his letter to Congress, one Justice Department official told Associated Press. The move creates the potential for a divide between the Justice Department and Mr. Comey, who has served in government under both Democratic and Republican presidents.

How is this playing out on the campaign trail?

The news arrived with Ms. Clinton holding a solid advantage in the presidential race. Early voting has been underway for weeks, and she has a steady lead in preference polls. But the development all but ensures that, even should she win the White House, the Democrat and several of her closest aides would celebrate victory under a cloud of investigation.

Ms. Clinton said late Friday she was confident whatever the FBI may find would not change its conclusion from earlier this year – that her use of a private e-mail system did not merit prosecution:

We don't know the facts, which is why we are calling on the FBI to release all the information that it has. Even Director Comey noted that this new information might not be significant, so let's get it out.

Friday was a day that thrilled Republicans eager to change the trajectory of the race, none moreso than GOP nominee Donald Trump, who was campaigning in battleground New Hampshire:

Hillary Clinton's corruption is on a scale we have never seen before. We must not let her take her criminal scheme into the Oval Office.

To the frustration of many in his party, Ms. Trump – who has spent weeks declaring the race “rigged” in favour of his opponent – has struggled to consistently drive an attack against Clinton, often turning to personal denunciations of private citizens he feels have wronged him, like the Gold Star family of Captain Humayun Khan, a Muslim-American soldier killed in action. That may be changing. He quickly pounced on the email news, seeing an opportunity to press the argument he’s long tried to make against Ms. Clinton: that she thinks she’s above the law and that she put U.S. security at risk.

