Donald Trump makes a dramatic entrance on the opening night of the Republican convention in July. LANDON NORDEMAN/TRUNK ARCHIVE

Panicked moderates stampeding for the exits. Right-wing populists vowing all-out civil war. A leader incensed at treason in the ranks. Marcus Gee analyzes a remarkable week for the party of Lincoln, Eisenhower and Reagan





Joe Heck is in a tight race to win a seat in the U.S. Senate. The Republican Congressman from Nevada, a doctor who served with U.S. forces in Iraq, is up against Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto, a former state attorney general who would be the first Latina senator, if elected on Nov. 8. She is the preferred successor of Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, aged 76, who is retiring.

If this were a normal year, Rep. Heck would be rooting for the Republican nominee for president and hoping the nominee would return the favour. Instead, he found himself standing at a rally outside Las Vegas last Saturday to make an extraordinary announcement.

“I can no longer look past the pattern of behaviour and comments that have been made by Donald Trump. Therefore, I cannot in good conscience continue to support Donald Trump, nor can I vote for Hillary Clinton,” Rep Heck said. “My wife, my daughters, my mom, my sister and all women deserve better. All Americans deserve better.”

Joe Heck ended his support for Donald Trump after the controversy over his 2005 remarks. DAVID BECKER/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rep. Heck was part of a panicked dash by Republican candidates to abandon Mr. Trump, who shows every sign of going down in flames in the contest against the Democratic standard bearer, Ms. Clinton. A survey by USA Today found that by mid-week 26 per cent of Republican governors and members of Congress were declining to endorse Mr. Trump. Nothing quite like this has happened before to the Republicans or, for that matter, the Democrats. As USA Today put it, “There is no precedent in modern American political history for elected officials of either party to refuse en masse to support their presidential nominee.”

Political parties prize unity above all. Breaking apart is their worst nightmare. Split, they become easy prey for their rivals. The picture of one of the world’s most venerable political formations – the party of Lincoln, Eisenhower and Reagan – appearing to fracture just weeks before a critical election made for a startling sight. With an out-of-control leader in the saddle, the party that survived wars, depression and the Watergate scandal was galloping full tilt toward a cliff, with uncertain consequences for American democracy.

All of this means danger for the party, both on Nov. 8 and after. No matter how the election turns out, Republicans will emerge suffering from a profound identity crisis.

Delegates revel in the closing celebration on the floor at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland on July 21, 2016. LANDON NORDEMAN/TRUNK ARCHIVE

Sean Hannity of Fox News, top, greets fans at the GOP convention in July. LANDON NORDEMAN/TRUNK ARCHIVE

Where the GOP stands after the infamous video

Paul Ryan, GOP House Speaker: Says he won’t campaign for Mr. Trump any more.

John McCain, Arizona senator: Dropped support for Mr. Trump.

Ted Cruz, Texas senator: Says he’ll still support the Republican nominee.

Mike Huckabee, former Arizona governor: Still supports Mr. Trump, and condemned other Republicans for reneging on their support.

Rudolph Giuliani, former New York mayor: Defended Mr. Trump’s 2005 remarks, saying ‘men at times talk like that.’ Photos: Associated Press

As newspaper headlines blared “civil war” this week, the Republicans’ top brass tacked and weaved, trying to make it appear as if they were still members of a coherent political movement.

Down the ballot, candidates who normally would have relied on the party’s greybeards to guide them scrambled to save themselves. Some un-endorsed Mr. Trump. Some merely distanced themselves. Some – still nearly three-quarters – stood with him.

Facing treason in the ranks, Mr.Trump snarled and snapped at the lesser creatures who dared to doubt him. When several women came forward in the press with accounts of unwelcome kissing and touching by Mr. Trump, he called it character assassination.

It was another just-stand-back-and-gape sort of week in the weirdest election campaign of recent American history. No one had a real fix on where it would lead.

Could Mr. Trump somehow prevail over Ms. Clinton without his party behind him? (Probably no.) Could the Republicans survive what almost looked like the deliberate self-immolation of their candidate for president? (Probably yes.) Would Mr. Trump, like Samson shorn, try to bring the roof of the temple down on the heads of his disloyal followers? (It certainly looked that way.)

Much depends on the future of the GOP. One of the strengths of American democracy is the stability of its two-party system, which allows for peaceful alternation between centre-left and centre-right. Like the British Conservative party, the Republican Party has always been a broad church, encompassing everyone from country-club conservatives to Bible-thumping evangelicals, from free-market true believers to the American equivalent of red Tories.

That has begun to change with the rise first of the Republican hard right and then of the populist, xenophobic Trump movement. Even if he loses next month – and one poll this week put him a disastrous nine percentage points back of Ms. Clinton – it is not clear whether that angry movement would burn itself out in the ashes of his defeat or take more lasting hold of the party.

Republicans have been wondering about their future ever since Mr. Trump, the real-estate mogul and reality-TV star, surprised the party leadership by taking an early lead in the Republican primary votes. But their divisions spilled into the open in spectacular fashion after his lewd comments about women, caught on a hot mike in 2005, emerged.

A host of leading Republicans deplored the remarks. When Congressional leader Paul Ryan said he would no longer campaign for the party’s nominee, it was game on. Declaring that his shackles had been removed at last (when were they ever on?), Mr. Trump called the House Speaker “weak and ineffective” and seemed to suggest that part leaders were conspiring to thwart his campaign. As he put it, “There’s a whole sinister deal going on.”

The clash sent confused, divided Republicans running in every direction. Some lashed out at their fellows for knifing the party’s candidate on the brink of the election. Former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee condemned the “bed-wetting, hand-wringing Republicans” who went back on their pledge to support Mr. Trump. Former New York mayor Rudolph Giuliani, the self-professed billionaire’s most dogged defender, shrugged off his notorious remarks about women. “Men at times talk like that,” he said on CNN.

The bystander dilemma Men are speaking out after Donald Trump described his comments as ‘locker-room banter’ and saying this is not how all men talk about women in private, Zosia Bielski reports.

Others, like Senator John McCain of Arizona, who had been holding their noses and supporting Mr. Trump, finally dropped him. “Donald Trump’s behaviour this week, concluding with the disclosure of his demeaning comments about women and his boasts about sexual assaults, make it impossible to continue to offer even conditional support for his candidacy,” said Sen. McCain. (Mr. Trump shot back by calling him “foul-mouthed.”)

Still others continued to hold their noses. Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who drew boos at the Republican convention when he failed to endorse Mr. Trump in his speech, said he supports “the Republican nominee” – even uttering his name was hard for Mr. Cruz – despite the inappropriate remarks caught on tape, “because I think Hillary Clinton is an absolute disaster.”

The disarray in the party was so great that four members of Congress who had called for Mr. Trump to step aside changed their tune this week and said they would support him after all. In effect, they un-unendors-ed him. Leading U.S. newspapers said it was a sign that a backlash from Trump supporters was causing a reverse exodus among Republican candidates.

Candidates for Congress face a damned-if-they-do, damned-if-they-don’t choice. If they renounce Mr. Trump, they risk angering his many supporters. Although Mr. Trump may be faltering in the polls, his followers still make up the bulk of the party base that turns out to elect, or defeat, candidates. In a Wall Street Journal-NBC News poll, 67 per cent of Republicans said members of Congress should keep backing the nominee. Only 14 per cent said they should tell him to pack it in.

If, on the other hand, Republican candidates keep backing him, they may lose moderate Republican voters, not to mention women, independent voters or Democrats tempted to switch sides.

U.S. Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto, Mr. Heck’s Democratic rival for a Nevada senate seat, speaks during a Clinton campaign rally in Las Vegas on Oct. 12. ETHAN MILLER/GETTY IMAGES

That was the dilemma facing Rep. Heck of Nevada. The three-term Congressman had been doing well, leading his Democratic rival in the polls even though she was the chosen heir to a veteran senator and a Latino in a state that is 28-per-cent Hispanic. Then came the Trump revelations. At first, he just called the nominee’s 2005 remarks “disgraceful,” stopping short of renouncing him altogether. He had, after all, been supporting Mr. Trump, even to the point of insisting that the U.S. nuclear arsenal could be entrusted to him.

But under attack from Ms. Cortez Masto for not taking a firmer stand, he ended his support. It was a risky move. He got scattered boos from the crowd when he made his statement last Saturday. Pro-Trump Republicans were soon jumping all over him, urging fellow members not to vote for candidates who abandon the party nominee. “By not endorsing Trump, he is supporting Hillary,” said Diana Orrock, a Republican official from Nevada.

The red-on-red, intra-party skirmishing could easily escalate, and the defections from Mr. Trump accelerate, particularly if he continues to put up shaky poll numbers as election day nears. Republicans fear they could lose the Senate to the Democrats if Ms. Clinton wins big, and even their solid majority in the House of Representatives could be vulnerable, although that looks to be more of a long shot.

Trump has reached a point where it appears he is willing to take everyone down with him if he is going to go down, too. John Hudak, a politics expert at the Brookings Institution

Many Republicans have been worried about Mr. Trump from the start, says John Hudak, a politics expert at the Brookings Institution, a Washington think tank. Still, as long as his antics didn’t threaten to hurt members of Congress in their election struggles, he says, “they were willing to just tolerate him. But now that his problems are becoming contagious within the party, the party is reacting.”



The way Mr. Trump has been responding to the revolt – lashing out at his Republican critics and making no move to unify the party – only pours gas on the flames. “Disloyal R’s are far more difficult than Crooked Hillary,” he said Tuesday on Twitter. “They come at you from all sides. They don’t know how to win – I will teach them!”

“Trump has reached a point where it appears he is willing to take everyone down with him if he is going to go down, too,” says Mr. Hudak. “Donald Trump has about a week. If he cannot turn things around by and during the next debate, the election is over. The more Republicans recognize the election is over, the more they are going to run away from Donald Trump, and the more they run away from Donald Trump, the angrier and more outrageous he will get, which will only hurt the party further, so it’s going to create this vicious cycle for Republicans.”

‘God help us’ Dozens of senior Republicans are lining up to say they cannot vote for Donald Trump. Affan Chowdhry looks at the expanding list of names and reasons.

If that happens, and the party fails to win the White House and also suffers losses in Congress, it will have only itself to blame. For years, right-wing politicians, party operatives and talk-show ranters seeded the clouds for Mr. Trump with their conspiracy theories (Barack Obama is a secret Muslim) and prejudices (immigrants cause crime and steal American jobs).

Now the Donald has come home to roost. Most Republican leaders stood meekly by as he took the party by storm.

Most still say publicly that they support him for president. Even Mr. Ryan did not actually pull his endorsement; he just said he would stop going to bat for Mr. Trump and switch to focusing on Congressional races.

Washington Post columnist Robert Kagan wrote that the Republican Party “has failed the greatest test a political leader or party can face, and failed spectacularly. It has abandoned its principles out of a combination of cowardice and opportunism. It has worked to place in the White House the most dangerous threat to U.S. democracy since the Civil War. And perhaps just as revealing, it has in the process engineered its own suicide.”

Another conservative Post columnist, George Will, said that the best the Republicans can hope for is that “Trump is the GOP’s chemotherapy, a nauseating but, if carried through to completion, perhaps a curative experience.” He said that they might even come to realize that “perhaps it is imprudent to nominate a venomous charlatan.”

Republican moderates, too, say the party had it coming. “This monster Trump is one that the Republican Party helped create,” said Richard Hanna, a congressman from New York State who is not running this time, in part because of his party’s turn to the hard right. His remarks about women were “vile, as is Trump,” he said on the phone from his upstate district, but “he is a natural-born predator. He has no respect for anyone’s wishes but his own.” Rep. Hanna is one of a number of Republican politicians and officials who have said they are voting for Ms. Clinton.

Most aren’t going that far. But, quietly, a lot of them are preparing for a Clinton win. Even the editorial page of the Wall Street Journal, a foe of the Clintons for two decades, was girding for the worst. “At some point Republicans running for the House and Senate may have to mobilize voters with an argument that they need them as a check on Hillary Clinton … ” it claimed in an editorial on Tuesday. “The next week will decide whether they need to pull that emergency lever.” The New York Times reported that several Republican candidates for the Senate are already producing ads presenting themselves as a counterweight to a Clinton White House.

Donald Trump speaks to a crowd at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati on Oct. 13. TY WRIGHT/GETTY IMAGES

Mr. Trump himself sometimes seems to be laying the ground for a defeat, no easy task for a boastful candidate who poses as one of nature’s winners. He has been saying for months that the political system is “rigged.” Now he is warning that the election could be “stolen,” telling supporters in recent days to watch out for those trying to snatch away his victory.

His critics said he was just working up ways to explain his coming loss. The Times called him “a candidate seething with excuses.”

Obituaries for the party are premature. If it got through the forced resignation of Richard Nixon in 1974, it can get through the implosion of Donald Trump in 2016. It recovered, too, from the massive defeat in 1964 of Barry Goldwater, who also challenged party orthodoxies and try to pull it to the right.

Great institutions like the GOP are expert at survival. Many powerful people depend on it for their vehicle to success. They are unlikely to let it die. That may explain why no breakaway group has emerged from party ranks. No viable third party has emerged to challenge the existing two, either.

Regardless, the party’s divisions seem likely to haunt it for years to come. Mr. Trump has whipped up powerful resentments. Others watched his remarkable rise and absorbed the lesson that populism and nativism can sell. The wing of the party that championed free trade, small government and robust engagement with the world – Republican verities for decades – has been pummelled. The centrist Republicanism that defended individual rights and cared about the disadvantaged has become a minority creed. “I don’t recognize the party I joined,” says Rep. Hanna, who supports LGBT rights and reproductive rights for women.

So, what is a Republican in the 21st century? “The Republican Party is fighting for a freer and stronger America where everyone has the opportunity to achieve the American Dream,” according to its website.

Republicans will be arguing about what on earth that means long after Donald Trump stops shouting from the campaign stage.

Marcus Gee is a Globe and Mail columnist and feature writer.

