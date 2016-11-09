Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
President Barack Obama is pictured at the White House on Nov. 8, 2016, in Washington. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)
President Barack Obama is pictured at the White House on Nov. 8, 2016, in Washington. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

u.s. election 2016

Obama congratulates Trump, schedules Thursday meeting Add to ...

WASHINGTON — Reuters

Published

Last updated

Democratic President Barack Obama called Republican Donald Trump to congratulate him on his election victory early on Wednesday and invited him to the White House on Thursday to discuss the transition of power, the White House said.

“Ensuring a smooth transition of power is one of the top priorities the president identified at the beginning of the year and a meeting with the president-elect is the next step,” the White House press secretary said in a statement.

Related: Trump is president now. What happens next? A U.S. election primer

Obama, who also called unsuccessful Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, will make a statement on Wednesday to discuss the election results.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

'I will be president for all Americans': Trump (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog