After his stunning election victory, Donald Trump is expected to visit his future residence this week. On Wednesday morning, U.S. President Barack Obama invited him for a meeting at the White House Thursday to discuss the upcoming transition of power.

Mr. Trump’s defeated rival, Hillary Clinton, who didn’t immediately make a concession speech after Tuesday’s results came in, is expected to speak to supporters at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The White House said Mr. Obama called Mr. Trump early Wednesday to congratulate him.

"Ensuring a smooth transition of power is one of the top priorities the President identified at the beginning of the year and a meeting with the president-elect is the next step," the White House statement read.

While Mr. Trump has not spoken publicly since his victory speech, his Twitter account, which now identifies him as “President-elect of the United States” came alive shortly after 6:30 a.m. with a post.

“Such a beautiful and important evening! The forgotten man and woman will never be forgotten again. We will all come together as never before,” it said.

In contrast with his harsher campaign rhetoric, Mr. Trump had struck a more conciliatory tone in his victory address.

“I pledge to every citizen of our land that I will be President for all Americans; and this is so important to me,” he said in his speech at 3 a.m.

“For those who have chosen not to support me in the past, of which there were a few people, I’m reaching out to you for your guidance and your help so that we can work together and unify our great country.”

His victory set off protests early Wednesday by hundreds of people on California college campuses and in Oregon and Washington state.

Police says at least 500 people swarmed on streets in and around UCLA, some shouting anti-Trump expletives and others chanting “Not my president!”

There were no immediate arrests.

Smaller demonstrations were held at University of California campuses and neighbourhoods in Berkeley, Irvine and Davis and at San Jose State, and in Oakland, Portland and Seattle.

In Ottawa meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released a statement congratulating the president-elect, and said he hoped to work with him on issues such as trade and investment – areas of concern for Canada now that the country faces a potentially more protectionist neighbour.

“Canada has no closer friend, partner, and ally than the United States. We look forward to working very closely with president-elect Trump, his administration, and with the United States Congress in the years ahead, including on issues such as trade, investment, and international peace and security," Mr. Trudeau said in his statement Wednesday morning.

“The relationship between our two countries serves as a model for the world. Our shared values, deep cultural ties, and strong integrated economies will continue to provide the basis for advancing our strong and prosperous partnership.”

With files from The Associated Press

