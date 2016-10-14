Trump is going down so ugly, it’s dangerous

Beginning with his performance in his first debate against Hillary Clinton and culminating in the release shortly before the second debate of a videotape in which he boasts about groping women, Donald Trump’s chance of winning the presidency went from decent to very remote.

As a parade of women alleging sexual assault has pushed his campaign further into the ground, the Republican nominee has responded with as much grace as you might expect. He has implied his accusers are not attractive enough for him to have assaulted them, literally surrounded himself with women who say they were assaulted by Bill Clinton, and promised to use the presidency to jail his opponent.

But perhaps most worrying is the way Mr. Trump is whipping supporters into a furor that the election is being stolen from them.

That has included warning overwhelmingly white audiences in Pennsylvania of supposed voter fraud in “other communities,” with specific allusions to African-American parts of Philadelphia, and encouraging supporters to go to polling stations to try to stop it – effectively endorsing election-day harassment and intimidation.

It has also seen him claim “a conspiracy against you, the American people” – telling backers that a “global power structure” is behind “a whole sinister deal” to keep him from power.

One of Mr. Trump’s few encouraging moments in the debates came when, under duress, he promised to respect the election’s result even if he loses. But to hear him now describing this as “a crossroads in the history of our civilization that will determine whether or not we the people reclaim control over our government” is to wonder what he might incite among the tens of millions of Americans who remain unshakably in his camp.

Trump’s opponents in the primaries let their party (and country) down

An advantage of the extremely long presidential nomination process is supposed to be that it allows for thorough vetting.

So how is it that so much of the most damaging stuff about Mr. Trump has only now gotten attention?

The most generous explanation (other than basic incompetence) for why Mr. Trump’s Republican opponents in the primaries didn’t do that is overconfidence that what was already known about him would be enough to sink him.

A less generous explanation is they were afraid to upset him – initially because they hoped to have his support after he flamed out, later because they didn’t want to incur his wrath if he won.

Either way, the impact of the recent revelations suggests that the Trump phenomenon might have been halted earlier if his opponents for the nomination had done their homework.

Clinton has some conflicted feelings about Syria

The hacked e-mails from the Clinton campaign released over the past week by WikiLeaks have received limited attention – mostly because nothing in them can compete with Mr. Trump’s offensiveness, and also because of queasiness about a perceived attempt by Russia to influence the election. But once these apparent communications (the veracity of which has not been confirmed, but also not really challenged) are in the public domain, it’s worth noting some of their more unsettling insights.

Among the more relevant ones, policy-wise, comes in what appears to have been an internal report about Ms. Clinton’s comments during a private 2013 speech to Goldman Sachs – specifically about why it would be a bad idea to try to impose a no-fly zone in Syria.

“They’re getting more sophisticated thanks to Russian imports,” she seems to have said. “To have a no-fly zone you have to take out all the air defense, many of which are located in populated areas … So all of a sudden this intervention that people talk about so glibly becomes an American and NATO involvement where you take a lot of civilians.”

That’s disconcerting because, despite such concerns being at least as valid now, Ms. Clinton has been arguing on the campaign trail for a no-fly zone.

It’s possible her thinking has changed. It’s also possible this is evidence that she publicly takes positions she believes could lead to terrible consequences, if she believes it’s politically useful.

The Democratic National Committee has some (more) explaining to do

Another hacked e-mail doesn’t necessarily reflect badly on Ms. Clinton herself, but sure seems to validate claims – often made by Bernie Sanders supporters she has struggled to win over – that her party stacked the deck in her favour during the Democratic nomination race.

Last March, it seems, Donna Brazile – at the time the Democratic National Committee’s vice-chair, now its chair – sent a message to Ms. Clinton’s communications director titled “From time to time, I get the questions in advance.” The body of the e-mail appears to provide warning, in advance of a town hall debate, about a potentially tricky question about the death penalty. (Ms. Brazile now denies having special access to debate questions, and claims she merely “shared thoughts with each and every campaign.”)

Such help probably did not make the difference in Ms. Clinton’s victory over Mr. Sanders. But considering the previous DNC chair was forced out this summer amid revelations of plotting against Mr. Sanders, Ms. Brazile would probably be facing similar pressure now if Mr. Trump wasn’t sucking up all the air.

Michelle Obama is a moral force to be reckoned with

If you know what a strong public speaker the current First Lady is, and have paid much attention to the recent stories about Mr. Trump’s treatment of women, the power of Michelle Obama’s words when she broke from her usual stump speech for Ms. Clinton on Thursday in New Hampshire probably won’t surprise you.

But they are still words that needed to be heard – about why a presidential nominee’s attitudes to women have “shaken me to my core,” about why they can’t be dismissed as “just another disturbing footnote in a sad election season,” about how they reflect “terror and violation that too many women have felt,” about saying “enough is enough,” about how decent men like the ones in her life behave.

If you need a cleanser at the end of this week, you could do a lot worse than watching the speech in full, or at least the first dozen minutes or so before it turns into a more standard case for Ms. Clinton. And if you’re worried about what sort of impressions your kids are forming this year, maybe show it to them, too.

