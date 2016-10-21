Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

People cast their ballots for the 2016 general elections in Carrboro, N.C., on Oct. 20, 2016. (JONATHAN DRAKE/REUTERS)
Oklahoma and two other states say they have denied a request by Russian officials to be present at polling stations during the Nov. 8 election.

An official with Russia’s consulate general in Houston sent a letter to Oklahoma Secretary of State Chris Benge last month seeking to have one of its officers present to study the “US experience in organization of voting process.”

But Benge denied the request, noting Oklahoma law prohibits anyone except election officials and voters from being present while voting is taking place.

The Tulsa World newspaper reported Louisiana and Texas denied similar requests from Russian officials.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has faced criticism for suggesting the election might be “rigged” and for praising Russian President Vladimir Putin.

