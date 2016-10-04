Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

On left Tim Kaine (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File) and Mike Pence (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
In the only vice-presidential debate of the 2016 U.S. election season, Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia and Governor Mike Pence of Indiana look to address voters at a critical time in the campaign season.

The debate starts at 9 p.m. EST and is held at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, and will be moderated by Elaine Quijano of CBS News.

Donald Trump has run into multiple controversies since last Monday’s presidential debate, allowing Hillary Clinton to widen her lead in the majority of national and battleground state polls. Mr. Trump has fueded with a former beauty queen and angered veterans’ groups, while a report released Saturday said that he could have avoided paying taxes for nearly 20 years.

