Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Steven Mnuchin, the Trump campaign's finance director, arrives at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York on Nov. 29, 2016. (MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS)
Steven Mnuchin, the Trump campaign's finance director, arrives at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York on Nov. 29, 2016. (MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS)

Trump expected to name Steven Mnuchin as Treasury secretary: report Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name financier Steven Mnuchin as his choice for Treasury secretary and the announcement could come as early as Wednesday, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing sources close to the transition.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Donald Trump slams recount efforts, claims voter fraud (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog