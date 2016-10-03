Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at the Retired American Warriors conference during a campaign stop in Herndon, Va., on Oct. 3, 2016. (MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS)
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at the Retired American Warriors conference during a campaign stop in Herndon, Va., on Oct. 3, 2016. (MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS)

u.s. election 2016

Trump Foundation ordered to stop fundraising in New York state Add to ...

James Oliphant and Emily Stephenson

WASHINGTON — Reuters

Published

Last updated

New York’s attorney general ordered Donald Trump’s charitable foundation to immediately stop fundraising in the state, saying the Trump Foundation was breaking a law that requires charities to register with the state.

“The failure immediately to discontinue solicitation and to file information and reports ... with the Charities Bureau shall be deemed to be a continuing fraud upon the people of the state of New York,” according to a letter dated on Friday that the attorney general’s office posted online.

The “notice of violation,” issued by the office of New York state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, followed a report in The Washington Post that Trump’s charity had been soliciting donations without being properly registered.

The cease-and-desist order could undercut Trump’s efforts to make the Clinton Foundation, the family charity of Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, a central line of attack in his presidential campaign against her. Trump has attacked the Clinton family charity as a “pay-to-play” operation under which the former secretary of state and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, rewarded big donors to the foundation with access.

The scrutiny on the Trump Foundation came as the Republican presidential candidate was dealing with a torrent of bad news, including his shaky debate performance against Clinton on Sept. 26 and the release by the New York Times of tax records that showed Trump taking an almost $1 billion loss in 1995 that may have allowed him to avoid paying federal income taxes for up to 18 years.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Can Donald Trump make America great again? (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog