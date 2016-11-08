Your complete guide to U.S. election night





What time is the U.S. election? What results should voters watch for on election night? Globe and Mail journalists lay out the key battleground states, congressional races and ballot initiatives as a tumultuous campaign finally comes to a close. Stay tuned below for a live map of the results as they come in.





THE BASICS

When will we know the results? A primer

by Affan Chowdhry

Put on a pot of coffee Tuesday night if you plan on staying up to see who wins the U.S. presidential election. And if you want to hear the concession and victory speeches – perhaps even Hillary Clinton making history as the first female U.S. president, or Donald Trump delivering a slash-and-burn concession speech – you might need a second pot to keep your eyelids open.

The marathon night will start in earnest around 7 p.m. Eastern Time, when polling stations close in half a dozen states in the Northeastern United States and in the South. Among them is heavyweight Florida. Thirty minutes later, all eyes turn to North Carolina and the Midwest giant, Ohio. Without the Buckeye State, most White House hopes usually go up in smoke.

At 9 p.m., the night takes a significant westward swing. News networks, even if they have an inkling of who is on track to win the election, will wait until polls close in the country’s most populous state, California, at 11 p.m.

But here is where you are going to need the coffee: Votes in most battleground state, especially if they are close, will take time to tally. Four years ago, Ohio was called at 11:17 p.m. and Florida was too close to call when Associated Press eventually called the election in favour of President Barack Obama at 11:38 p.m.

And the speeches? Mr. Obama spoke at 1:43 a.m. after Mitt Romney delivered a gracious concession speech. In order to swot up for what is going to be a historic night, we gathered Globe and Mail journalists to lay out the key battleground states, U.S. congressional races and ballot initiatives. In a campaign that has increasingly turned toxic and charged, there is also the matter of polling-station disturbances to watch.

THE STATES

The four most crucial states to watch

by Adrian Morrow

A supporter holds up a sign as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Sarasota, Fla., on Nov. 7, 2016. CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS

Every U.S. presidential election comes down to a handful of states. With most of the country tied up by one party or the other – California and New York for the Democrats, for instance; Texas and Alabama for the Republicans – the vote will turn on a few spots dotted across the map. Here are the four most important states to watch, and some of The Globe’s on-the-ground reporting from those places.

Florida: The Sunshine State still gives Democrats nightmares of incompletely punched and poorly drawn ballots, thanks to its crucial role in the 2000 election in blocking an Al Gore victory by 537 votes. Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are virtually tied in the polls here, with its 29 electoral votes the possible deciding factor in the election.

A Florida county torn at the seams shows America’s political frictions at work Florida’s Hillsborough County is a near-perfect bellwether of presidential elections. As Doug Saunders and Elizabeth Renzetti discover, it’s also emblematic of an America in which politics is now anything but usual.





Ohio: This is the traditional do-or-die state for Republicans: No GOP nominee has ever been elected president without it. Luckily for Mr. Trump, many of the residents of Ohio have received the short end of the stick in the postindustrial economy, rendering his message of tearing up free-trade deals music to their ears.

The Motorcycle Diaries: Support for Hillary Clinton is sparse among women in Ohio After four years, Patrick Martin returned on his 1974 BMW motorcycle to the battleground state of Ohio to see if voters’ attitudes and preferences have changed.





North Carolina: Ms. Clinton’s running mate, Tim Kaine, calls this the “checkmate state.” A Democratic victory here would almost certainly destroy Mr. Trump’s hopes by taking a piece out of the GOP’s Dixie fortress. Once reliably Republican, the state went for Barack Obama by the narrowest of margins in 2008, before flipping back four years later.

North Carolina: 24 hours in the ‘checkmate state’ The Globe's Joanna Slater looks at how the Clinton campaign is blocking Donald Trump’s path in North Carolina.





Pennsylvania: No swing state is more crucial to Ms. Clinton’s chances than the one that birthed the union. Reliably blue since 1992, no Democrat since Harry Truman has won the presidency without it. While Philadelphia is solidly Democratic, the state stretches deep into the country’s fading industrial heartland and encompasses swaths of coal country – hard-hit areas receptive to Mr. Trump’s angry message. To fight back, the Democratic nominee is banking on Bruce Springsteen’s blue-collar cred at a rally Monday night in Philly.

Trumpland: How this Pennsylvania county learned to love the Donald Joanna Slater travels to Luzerne County, Pa., where anxiety over immigration stoked by economic despair gave Donald Trump widespread appeal.





TROUBLE BREWING

Fears of violence, cybermeddling grow

by Rachelle Younglai

At a Minneapolis rally on Nov. 6, a Trump supporter’s T-shirt joking about killing journalists went viral. JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

After an ugly presidential campaign that has been replete with hate speech and cyberattacks, there is a fear of violence and cybermeddling on election day.

Cybermeddling: Although every state controls its own election operation, experts say there are “vulnerabilities everywhere,” from the machines that tabulate votes to election officials who do not understand cybersecurity. “I don’t have confidence that the right people are in place,” said James Scott, senior fellow with cybersecurity think tank Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology. The Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign have already been hacked. Their e-mails were published on WikiLeaks, leading to the downfall of several Democratic officials and fuelling mistrust among progressive members of the party.

Violence: Mr. Trump has urged his supporters to monitor polling stations for signs of voter fraud, which has become a call to arms for white nationalist groups. Neo-Nazi leaders and factions of the Ku Klux Klan are planning to send people to polling stations, according to Politico.

Long lines: During early voting, the turnout was so strong at one Nevada voting site that it had to extend voting hours. That could be indicative of voter turnout on Tuesday and could mean long lines at polling stations.

Misinformation: Spreading false information in order to sow doubts about the outcome of the election is another concern. Mr. Trump has complained that the election is rigged and has repeatedly said he will not accept the outcome of the election if he loses. “There could be attempts to take genuine concerns about the election and amplify them,” said Christopher Porter, manager with FireEye Inc., a cybersecurity company. “That is going to be a message that resonates with people who already believe the election is rigged.”

WHOSE HOUSE?

Control of Congress at stake

by Affan Chowdhry

Birds fly over the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol at sunrise on Election Day in Washington. KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

At stake on Tuesday night is more than the White House: It is also control of U.S. Congress. Republicans currently control both chambers, but Democrats are keen to flip the 100-seat U.S. Senate. Their magic number is a net gain of five seats to add to their existing 44 seats. That would technically put them short of a majority, but there are two independent senators, Bernie Sanders being one of them, who generally vote with Democrats.

In New Hampshire, incumbent Republican Senator Kelly Ayotte is facing a fierce challenge from Maggie Hassan, the state’s current Democratic governor.

In Missouri, a 35-year-old Afghanistan veteran, Jason Kander, could upset Republican Senator Roy Blunt. In September, Mr. Kander’s campaign ad in which he talked about gun control while assembling an AR-15 assault rifle went viral.

In Florida, Marco Rubio is aiming to bounce back from his trouncing in the Republican presidential primaries to win a second term as senator. He is up against congressman Patrick Murphy, who has benefited from President Barack Obama’s relentless – and often ruthless – targeting of Mr. Rubio’s support for Mr. Trump.

Comprehensive immigration reform, the next Supreme Court justice and the future of Obamacare are just some of the issues that face the next U.S. Senate.

Earlier in the presidential campaign, as the Trump candidacy faltered, overexcited and optimistic Democrats spoke of winning back the 435-seat House of Representatives – a possibility, they argued, because Mr. Trump’s unpopularity would hurt races further down the ticket. But the FBI probe into the new Clinton e-mails put a halt to that talk.

REFERENDUMS

From plastic bags to pot, voters face referendums

by Tamsin McMahon

Several states have referendums on marijuana laws on election day. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Voters in 35 states are facing referendums on more than 160 policy measures, ranging from legalized marijuana to gun control to a ban on plastic bags. Ballot initiatives allow the public to vote directly on proposed changes to state laws without first going to through their legislatures. (Members of the general public can trigger a referendum on an issue if they garner enough signatures to put the measure on a ballot in an election.)

Marijuana: Voters in Arizona, California, Maine, Massachusetts and Nevada will decide on measures to decriminalize marijuana for recreational use. Four others states have ballot initiatives to legalize medical marijuana.

Gun control: Ballot measures in California, Maine and Nevada are proposing to extend mandatory background checks for guns sales beyond licensed dealers to include private sales. In Washington, voters will decide whether police and family members should be allowed to request an “extreme risk protection” court order banning a potentially dangerous person from accessing firearms.

Minimum wage: In Arizona, Colorado and Maine, voters will decide whether to raise the minimum wage to $12 (U.S.) by 2020. South Dakotans will vote on whether to roll back minimum-wage increases for youth workers from $8.50 to $7.50.

Death penalty: Californians have the distinction of having to vote on two opposing death-penalty measures on Tuesday: One would ban the practice in the state, while the other is proposing to speed up the review and appeal process. In Oklahoma, where a series of botched executions forced the state to suspend the practice last year, voters will decide whether to enshrine the death penalty in the state’s constitution.

Electoral and campaign-finance reform: Ballot initiatives in South Dakota and Washington are seeking to create public financing for election campaigns through a system that would give each voter a certain number of “credits” they could assign to candidates who agree to abide by private fundraising limits. South Dakotans will also decide on a proposal to establish “non-partisan elections” that would allow voters in primaries to choose their top two candidates, regardless of party affiliation. In Maine, a ballot initiative would create a “ranked-choice” election that allow voters to rank their candidates in order of preference.

OPINION AND ANALYSIS

Editorial: Dear America, please don’t vote for Donald Trump This U.S. election, unlike any since the Second World War, is white knuckle time for the rest of the world. Don’t make our worst fears come true.

Adam Radwanski: Five things to know on election day All signs point to a Clinton win, and the Senate is there for the Democrats' taking, but the House of Representatives should stay Republican.

John Ibbitson: Forget Clinton’s e-mails. It’s the ground game that matters The Clinton camp appears to have identified its vote, especially among Latinos, and delivered that vote to advance polls.

Gerald Caplan: We will miss the Obamas when they're gone Whatever his policies, Barack Obama and his family emerged as the role models for every sensible person in the world.

David Shribman: Why wait for Wednesday? What the election analysts will say tomorrow morning Here's what the political commentators will say on Wednesday morning in the event of a Donald Trump or a Hillary Clinton win. (for subscribers)

