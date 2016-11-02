Barack Obama holds a baby at a rally for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Wednesday. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

Where are the candidates?



Donald Trump is campaigning in Florida on Wednesday, starting in Miami and hitting Orlando and Pensacola over the course of the day.

Thursday includes a stop in Jacksonville. The Trump campaign is increasingly optimistic about its fortunes in must-win Florida. Mr. Trump will have two more rallies on Thursday, both in North Carolina.

Melania Trump, the Republican candidate’s wife, makes a rare campaign appearance on Thursday when she speaks at a rally in Berwyn, Pa.

The battleground state of Pennsylvania is looking out of reach for the Trump campaign, according to polls.

Hillary Clinton greets early voters at an early voting site on Wednesday in Lauderhill, Florida. With six days to go until election day, Ms. Clinton is campaigning in Nevada and Arizona. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Hillary Clinton is spending Wednesday campaigning in Nevada and Arizona aiming to turn voters’ attention away from the latest FBI comments about her use of a private e-mail server during her tenure as U.S. secretary of state.



On Thursday, Ms. Clinton returns to battleground North Carolina and campaigns in Greenville (3:15 p.m. Eastern Time). In Raleigh, she will be joined by former rival Bernie Sanders and some star power. Musician Pharrell Williams will perform at the evening campaign rally (7:45 p.m. Eastern Time).



FBI director Comey the X factor in presidential race’s final days The Globe's Joanna Slater takes a look at James Comey's lengthy career, his fierce streak of independence, and how Ms. Clinton could inherit the FBI director who threw a wrench in to the presidential campaign.

North Carolina: 24 hours in the ‘checkmate state’ of the U.S. election North Carolina, long a Republican stronghold, is now a swing state. Without it, Donald Trump's path to the White House is virtually impossible. The Globe's Joanna Slater looks at how the Clinton campaign is blocking his path in North Carolina.

How are the battleground states shaping up?

The Electoral College system requires that a candidate win 270 votes in order to become the next president. In the closing days of the campaign, the map favours Ms. Clinton.

She is on track to win at least 246 electoral votes from solidly Democratic or Democratic-leaning states, according to a Reuters analysis . She would be short in that scenario. So what’s her path to the White House? Well, she has numerous possible ways of getting to 270.

Let’s look at the toss-up states, or the states that are too close to call: Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Ohio, Iowa, Arizona, Colorado and Nevada. Together, they offer a haul of 112 electoral votes. Ms. Clinton needs to win 24 votes from that total to get to 270. If she wins Florida (29 electoral votes), that would spell the end of the Trump campaign.

According to Reuters, Mr. Trump can count on 180 electoral votes in his column from solidly Republican or Republican-leaning states. He would need 90 electoral votes to get to 270. In other words, he would need to dominate the battleground map on election night. The Globe’s John Ibbitson calls it the “blue wall.” Read more of his analysis below.

Polls tighten, but Trump still faces the ‘Blue Wall’ The Globe's John Ibbitson follow the tortuous path that Donald Trump must follow in order to become president. It's possibly. But not likely, he argues.

TV and radio ads

Both the Trump and Clinton campaigns are using a slew of TV and radio ads to make their closing arguments in the final days of the presidential campaign

But the Clinton campaign has another strategy in play: using the ads to reach black voters. U.S. media reports point to a 10 per cent drop among African-American early voters compared to four years ago.

“I’m going to be honest with you right now, because we track, we’ve got early voting, we’ve got all kinds of metrics to see what’s going on. And right now, the Latino vote is up. Overall vote is up. But the African-American vote right now is not as solid as it needs to be,” President Barack Obama told the Tom Joyner Morning Show on Wednesday. The program is popular with that demographic.

Let’s look at the Trump campaign ads first. These ads are airing in major TV markets, according to the campaign.

1. Corruption ad

The TV spot hits at all the anxieties that voters have about Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Ms. Clinton in particular. It gets at the air of scandal and corruption that hangs over her candidacy, and it hits at the latest news of the FBI saying it is looking at new e-mails that might be pertinent to the Clinton email server story. The ad wrongly claims that the FBI is pursuing a new investigation against Ms. Clinton.

Watch ‘After decades of lies and scandal, her corruption is closing in’

2. Unity ad

This ad pitches Mr. Trump as the political outsider and ‘change’ candidate that America needs at the moment. It never mentions Ms. Clinton by name, and is squarely focused on the movement Mr. Trump believes that he has created and energized across the country. It comes with a distinctly uplifting, and dare we say, positive vibe.

Watch ‘This is our country and we can change directions and make America great again’

3. Jerry Falwell Jr. ad



Jerry Falwell was a giant of the evangelical Christian movement and his door is one that Republican politicians and presidential candidates routinely knocked on seeking his blessing. Mr. Falwell died in 2007, but his son continues his father’s mission.

This radio ad is aimed at shoring up the religious right and evangelicals that have solidly backed the Trump candidacy and making sure they show up on voting day.

Falwell Jr. ad: 'Stand up for our shared Christian values'





Let’s look at what the Clinton campaign and its supporters are putting on the airwaves. It’s a mix of drawing the attention of voters to Mr. Trump’s unsuitability to the country’s highest office, as well as urging African-Americans not to be complacent.

1. Last Straw ad

The Clinton campaign returns to the Access Hollywood 2005 video scandal by showcasing Republicans who vow that they cannot support the party’s nominee. In this one, a grandfather who is a veteran talks about how his grandchildren factored into his decision.

Watch Voter: ‘I respect her, and she’s someone my grandkids can respect too’

2. Everything ad



This ad from the pro-Clinton Super PAC, Priorities USA, is aimed directly at black voters. There is growing concern that the toxic nature of the election campaign is depressing turnout in key battleground states such North Carolina and Florida, and that a key pillar of the Obama coalition (black voters) is shaky. The message here is simple: African-American voters have “everything” to lose if Mr. Trump is elected U.S. president, so get out and vote.

Watch Obama TV ad: ‘What do you have to lose?’ The answer is everything.

3. When you vote ad

The Democratic National Committee takes to radio with this ad reminding voters of what’s at stake in this election and what’s on the ballot: civility, respect, tolerance, equality and justice. The ad draws on Mr. Obama from a recent campaign rally in Florida. There is another message: The vote is not only about who wins the White House, but who controls Congress.



