Why the Democratic Party should have Georgia on its mind

It was early in the school year, on Atlanta’s Clark University campus, when the sorority held its election-awareness night. So the organizers started with an icebreaker.

As each of the roughly 30 students stood to share factoids about themselves, only a few seemed to hail from anywhere near Atlanta. There were about as many from Ohio alone as Georgia, and northerners and westerners outnumbered the Deep South contingent.

The symbolism was hard to miss. Clark University is one of three historic black universities clustered in this Southern capital. And the young women are part of a broader demographic shift contributing to a redrawing of their country’s electoral map – possibly in the current campaign, likely in future ones.

It’s reasonably common knowledge that the political dynamics of southern states long dominated by white conservatives are being changed by growing Hispanic populations. Receiving less attention has been the impact of another phenomenon. African-Americans – including many who are young, upwardly mobile or middle class, and putting the lie to Donald Trump’s laughable claims that people like them have never had it worse – are moving in large numbers to regions earlier generations fled during segregation.

While beginning to shrink in northern cities such as Chicago that were once beacons of opportunity, the black populations of states such as North Carolina and Texas have gone up significantly, both numerically and proportionate to the white populations. But nowhere has it been more pronounced than in the Atlanta area, long the South’s unofficial black capital – causing the number of African-Americans living in Georgia to reach approximately three million, roughly double the number in 1980.

“Even to an American audience, this is an angle a lot of people don’t understand,” says William Frey, a Brookings Institute demographer who has published research exploring the reverse migration.

Knowing the numbers, and seeing people still coming in, helps explain why Georgia started popping up in polls this year as a possible battleground state – something treated with skepticism by those used to seeing its politics dominated by white voters from smaller cities and rural areas.

The “Southern strategy,” which, starting in the 1960s, saw Republicans dominate southern states by playing to anti-black prejudice, may be setting the stage for Democratic wins as those states become less and less white. But as of now, that’s something to which both major parties are proving slow to adjust.

Clark University graduates proceed to their seats during the start of a convocation in 2013. Kent D. Johnson/AP

No big stretch

Sitting in his office recently, Kasim Reed – Atlanta’s New Jersey-born mayor– displayed moderate frustration about trying to get Hillary Clinton’s campaign to take their Georgia prospects seriously.

“I don’t think Georgia being competitive is a stretch to anyone who’s sophisticated in these matters,” he said, attributing it to “the number of people of all colours who are moving here” – African-Americans joined by Hispanics, Asian Americans and college-educated whites in shifting power away from the Republicans’ white base. As evidence, he pointed to Barack Obama getting 45.5 per cent here in 2012, a better result than for any other Democratic nominee since Georgian Jimmy Carter topped the ticket, despite Mr. Obama not campaigning here.

Mr. Reed has been trying to convince fellow Democrats that this election, in which Mr. Trump has given minority voters endless cause to come out and vote against him, is their chance to start winning here. But particularly after the race tightened in late summer, he said, the Clinton campaign was loath to get too ambitious in places Mr. Obama didn’t win. So North Carolina, where changing demographics helped Mr. Obama win in 2008 and come closest of any state he didn’t win in 2012, gets resources; Georgia, where he had his second-narrowest loss in 2012, does not.

Mr. Reed’s argument for why Democrats should be less stingy with their southern investment is largely that this is an election in which there is value in running up the score, so a “humiliating defeat” for Mr. Trump ensures “no other leader will believe his behaviour is a path to the nomination of a major party.”

But there is another reason: Building a stronger political infrastructure here that carries over into future campaigns.

Before long, Georgia may be more hospitable to them than some states on which they have relied for the past several decades.

At least, that will be the case if visible minorities keep choosing the South over the North. And the dynamics this election year suggest factors prompting them to do so won’t disappear any time soon.

Hillary Clinton speaks during an “African Americans For Hillary” rally at Clark University on October 30, 2015. Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

The less racist South

When Mr. Trump pronounced during his first debate that “African- Americans, Hispanics are living in hell because it’s so dangerous. You walk down the street, you get shot,” there was widespread offence.

For someone like Tony Jones – a 32-year-old litigator who is president of the Emerging 100 of Atlanta, an association of young African-American professionals that works with local youth – the line was far enough from reality that it was easy to laugh at. After the debate, he told me in his firm’s boardroom, his social-media feeds lit up with friends – many of whom have come to Atlanta from elsewhere – posting photos in their comfortable homes captioned with some variation of “This is me in hell.”

Atlanta is not utopia. It suffers from a high rate of poverty, and there are concerns it is becoming harder for young people to get ahead than it once was. Nancy Flake Johnson, president of the Urban League of Greater Atlanta, reminisced about affordability when she came here from the north as a young woman in 1977, at the start of the reverse migration; now, she’s worried about a rising cost of living turning it into a “tale of two cities,” with African-Americans still likelier to wind up on the losing end than the minority white population.

But it is, along with other southern cities, somewhere with a large and growing black middle and professional class. Recent studies examining where African-Americans are doing the best economically have ranked it at or near the top of the list, citing the highest black home ownership rate of any major U.S. city and a median income well above the national average. Just about every city on such lists tends to be south of the Mason-Dixon line.

To an extent, the opportunity and growth transcend race. Whites have been moving to the South too, just not in the same numbers, because that’s where a lot of jobs have been. Atlanta is home to a disproportionate number of Fortune 500 companies; Charlotte, N.C., has established itself as a financial capital. Those and other southern locales have benefited from an array of factors that include business-friendly governments, relatively low overhead costs and increasingly well-educated work forces.

But there is something else going on, too. “In places like Atlanta, it’s both economic and cultural,” Danny Boston, a Georgia Tech professor who has extensively studied the reverse migration, told me.

Along with others, he cited an array of “pull” factors behind straight economics that have drawn African-Americans south. Among them are family roots, and what another local academic – Clark University’s Obie Clayton – called “intrinsic things” like “an affinity for the land.”

The pull factor that might be most germane to this year’s election is something that flows from sorry history. While race relations are far from perfect here, the legacy of segregation as official policy at least compelled some southern cities to confront the effects of discrimination head-on – as opposed to northern locales where the segregation was unofficial and racism more easily glossed over and allowed to simmer.

Atlanta is something of an outlier in the extent to which it has moved forward on such things. The city that gave rise to Martin Luther King Jr. became a hub for black business and leadership before the end of the segregation era, did not experience the same levels of racial violence as other southern cities, and had a white business community unusually swift to recognize the need to be less racist. It has consistently had African-American mayors since the mid-1970s, contributing to aggressive attempts by local government to use procurement policies and other means at its disposal to advance minority businesses. Those campuses at its core – established during segregation, open to all races but maintaining almost entirely African-American student bodies – are a huge draw.

But while other southern cities have recently shown more racial strains – such as Charlotte dealing with the fallout from police violence – old impressions of tolerance vis-à-vis geography are still being turned on their head. “The racial climate in the South is much more advanced than it is almost anywhere in the North,” Prof. Boston said.

The current campaign appears, if anything, to be widening that gap. Mr. Trump’s rhetoric is targeted most directly at working-class whites in northern Rust Belt states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania and Michigan, and has brought to the fore resentments and tensions that seem all but designed to nudge upwardly mobile African-Americans and other minorities elsewhere.

Supporters of Hillary Clinton hold signs during an ”African Americans For Hillary” rally at Clark University on October 30, 2015. Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

The slow grind

As Ms. Clinton’s campaign has been slow to work the ground in Georgia, other groups have stepped into the void.

In the run-up to the election, an organization called the New Georgia Project has been working to register as many of the state’s African-American voters as possible. While stressing it’s non-partisan, (notwithstanding the active involvement of the Democratic leader in the state legislature), executive director Nse Ufot says it’s very much about flexing the muscle of the state’s growing minority population to “hire and fire elected representatives who purport to represent you.”

At least as much as influencing presidential votes, the aim is to impact down-ballot elections, including at the state and local levels – levels where there are widespread allegations of gerrymandering and discriminatory voting policies used by Republicans to minimize the demographic changes’ impact.

During the sorority’s event, a New Georgia Project field worker waited patiently with a pile of registration forms. When it ended, about 10 students approached his table to fill them out.

It’s a slow grind, for the people trying to capitalize on their state’s changing population to impact its politics. But you get the sense that sooner or later, it’s going to pay off.

