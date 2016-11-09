Americans didn’t just elect a divisive new president on Tuesday – they voted in a new world order.

The certainties that underpinned the old system – the one in place since the end of the Second World War – are no longer guaranteed. The West as we knew it may be in for radical change soon after Donald Trump is sworn in as president of the United States on Jan. 20.

'I will be president for all Americans': Trump (The Globe and Mail)

On Wednesday alone, markets plunged, diplomats struggled to find the right words, and populist politicians around the world cheered the chaos.

Mr. Trump won following a campaign in which he praised Russian President Vladimir Putin, questioned whether the U.S. still needed NATO, and said long-time American allies such as Japan, South Korea and Saudi Arabia should no longer get “free” U.S. protection. Mr. Trump has also described climate change as a Chinese plot, and vowed to tear up international trade deals.

Unless that was all just campaign rhetoric, the very term “the West” may quickly lose its relevance.

Related: Trump’s victory sends Trudeau’s energy, climate strategy into disarray

Opinion: Trump defies the experts and shatters all conventions (for subscribers)

Read more: Trump is president now. What happens next? A U.S. election primer

The winners in this new global order led the applause for Mr. Trump’s shocking win. Mr. Putin was among the first to congratulate the president-elect, sending Mr. Trump a message within minutes of his victory speech in New York. In televised remarks from the Kremlin, Mr. Putin said, “Russia is ready and wants to restore full relations with the United States” following the election, adding that it was “not our fault that Russian-American relations are in a poor state.”

Mr. Putin, who was accused by Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton of meddling in favour of Mr. Trump, is likely the election’s biggest international winner. Not only does Russia gain a U.S. president-elect who openly admires Mr. Putin’s authoritarian style, he gains a counterpart in Washington who has praised Russia’s controversial entry into Syria’s civil war.

Mr. Trump has even hinted he could recognize Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, a move that sparked a sanctions war between Russia on one side and the U.S., Canada and the European Union on the other. The geopolitical contest sometimes dubbed a “New Cold War” could quickly come to an end – to Ukraine’s disadvantage – if Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin end up getting along as well as they think they will.

Others to quickly demonstrate their glee at Mr. Trump’s win included far-right leaders Marine Le Pen of France and Geert Wilders of the Netherlands, who both posted effusive praise of Mr. Trump on their Twitter accounts. The possibility of Ms. Le Pen and Mr. Wilders winning their own elections next year suddenly looks much more real in the wake of the U.S. result.

Nigel Farage, a politician who played a leading role in convincing Britain to vote for Brexit from the EU earlier this year, was similarly jubilant. “I hand over the mantle to [Mr. Trump]!,” he posted on his Twitter account. He said Mr. Trump’s victory was an even bigger “political revolution” than Brexit had been.

Less enthused were those who had come to rely on predictable U.S. foreign policy based on those post-Second World War alliances.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose country is in the midst of an arms race with a rising China, congratulated Mr. Trump and said he looked forward to working closely with him to “strengthen the bonds” of the U.S.-Japan relationship. The official Kyodo newswire was less calm, running a headline about a possible “rift” between the incoming Trump administration and Tokyo over Mr. Trump’s suggestion that Japan needed to start paying more for its own defence. (Rival China was also unlikely to celebrate the election result, having been cast by Mr. Trump as a currency manipulator responsible for stealing American jobs.)

In mainstream Europe, the consternation was blunter, and the congratulations for Mr. Trump sounded more hollow.

German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen, a close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, said Mr. Trump’s win was a “huge shock” and said she wanted to hear assurances of the president-elect’s commitment to NATO. She wondered if Mr. Trump’s win might signal the end of the “Pax Americana” that has underpinned international relations since 1945, and particularly since the end of the Cold War in 1991.

French President François Hollande, who said during the U.S. campaign that Mr. Trump’s behaviour “makes you want to retch,” said Wednesday that the Republican candidate’s victory opened a “period of uncertainty.”

Report Typo/Error