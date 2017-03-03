Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Trade groups representing various automobile manufacturers, including General Motors Co , Toyota Motor Corp and Volkswagen AG, formally asked EPA chief Scott Pruitt to withdraw an Obama administration decision. (Martin Meissner/AP)
Trade groups representing various automobile manufacturers, including General Motors Co , Toyota Motor Corp and Volkswagen AG, formally asked EPA chief Scott Pruitt to withdraw an Obama administration decision. (Martin Meissner/AP)

U.S. EPA expected to reopen vehicle emissions decision: source Add to ...

David Shepardson

Reuters

Published

Last updated

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to announce next week that it will reopen the 2022-2025 vehicle emissions requirements for review after automakers urged the Trump administration to reverse an Obama administration decision, a source said on Friday.

Last week, trade groups representing General Motors Co , Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Co, Honda Motor Co and others formally asked EPA chief Scott Pruitt to withdraw an Obama administration decision to lock in vehicle emission rules through 2025.

A person briefed on the matter who has seen the draft order restarting the review said it is expected to be unveiled next week.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Quebec zero-emission vehicle law raises auto industry concerns (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular