The United States blasted a Syrian air base with a barrage of cruise missiles in fiery retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians. Here are some images provided by the U.S. Navy.
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter conducts strike operations against Syria on April 7, 2017.
(Ford Williams/U.S. Navy/Reuters)
The guided-missile destroyer USS Porter launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea.
(Ford Williams/U.S. Navy/AP)
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Ross fires a tomahawk land attack missile in Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria.
(Ford Williams/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Reuters)
U.S. Navy, the destroyer USS Porter launches a Tomahawk missile from the Mediterranean Sea.
(Ford Williams/Courtesy U.S. Navy/New York Times)
A still image taken from a video broadcast on Syrian state television on April 7, 2017, shows a Syrian army airbase that was hit by a U.S. strike near the city of Homs, Syria.
(Syrian TV/Reuters)
An aerial view taken from Russian Defense Ministry official web site shows a Syrian airbase after it was hit by US strike in Syria.
(Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP)
U.S. President Donald Trump leaves after delivering a statement about missile strikes on a Syrian airfield, at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S.
(Carlos Barria/Reuters)
From second left: Jared Kushner, Steve Bannon. Ivanka Trump is center, next to her is Wilbur Ross, the commerce secretary. President Donald Trump spoke about the cruise missile attack on a Syrian air base, at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
(Doug Mills/New York Times)
Shayrat Airfield in Homs, Syria is seen in this DigitalGlobe satellite image released by the U.S. Defense Department on April 6, 2017 after announcing U.S. forces conducted a cruise missile strike against the Syrian Air Force airfield.
(U.S. Department of Defense/Reuters)