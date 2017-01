In Photos

U.S. Presidential inaugurations since 1865

Presidential inaugurations have evolved since George Washington’s simple New York City ceremony, April 30, 1789.

President-elect Donald Trump will begin his day with worship then proceed to the capitol for his swearing-in and inaugural address followed by a luncheon and parade down Pennsylvania Ave. to the White House.

Here’s a look at some past inaugurations.

President Calvin Coolidge rides in a car during his inaugural parade in Washington, D.C., U.S. in March 1925. Reuters/Library of Congress

