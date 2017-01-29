And on the seventh full day he didn't rest, prompting worldwide unrest.
Newly-inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest initiative – a Friday afternoon executive order banning the admission of foreign nationals, including refugees, from several Muslim-majority countries – may be part of his unfinished populist symphony. But it struck a discordant note at home and around the world and prompted improvisational riffs at borders, in consulates, even at a top university that was awaiting the arrival of a promising cardiologist from Iran. Indeed, students heading for Yale, Stanford, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, some of them permanent residents of the U.S., were either delayed or refused entry to the country. And then an emergency late-night Saturday court order in Brooklyn, N.Y., blocking part of the president's order that would see arrivals with valid visas deported.Report Typo/Error
Follow @shribmanpgon Twitter: