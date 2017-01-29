Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

And on the seventh full day, Donald Trump sowed chaos Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Shribman

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

And on the seventh full day he didn't rest, prompting worldwide unrest.

Newly-inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest initiative – a Friday afternoon executive order banning the admission of foreign nationals, including refugees, from several Muslim-majority countries – may be part of his unfinished populist symphony. But it struck a discordant note at home and around the world and prompted improvisational riffs at borders, in consulates, even at a top university that was awaiting the arrival of a promising cardiologist from Iran. Indeed, students heading for Yale, Stanford, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, some of them permanent residents of the U.S., were either delayed or refused entry to the country. And then an emergency late-night Saturday court order in Brooklyn, N.Y., blocking part of the president's order that would see arrivals with valid visas deported.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Shribman on Twitter: @shribmanpg

 

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular