President Donald Trump meets with health insurance company CEOs at the White House in Washington on Feb. 27, 2017. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)
SAN FRANCISCO — Reuters

A U.S. appeals court on Monday rejected a request from the U.S. Department of Justice to place on hold an appeal over President Donald Trump’s travel ban from seven majority-Muslim countries.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had suspended Trump’s travel ban earlier this month while litigation over the measure proceeds. Trump has said a new executive order will be coming soon, and the Justice Department in a court filing asked the 9th Circuit to put litigation on hold, pending the new executive order.

