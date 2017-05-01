The White House says conditions aren’t right for President Donald Trump to meet with Korean leader Kim Jong Un despite Trump’s openness to that possibility in the future.

Trump told Bloomberg he’d be open to a meeting under the right circumstances and that if it were appropriate, “I would be honoured to do it.”

But White House spokesman Sean Spicer says he doesn’t see that happening any time soon. He says Kim would have to show signs of “good faith.” But Spicer isn’t elaborating on exactly what conditions would have to be met.

Tensions with North Korea have escalated recently as American and other intelligence agencies have suggested the country was readying a possible nuclear test.

The Trump administration has said all options, including a military strike, are on the table.

